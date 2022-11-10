The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 10 vs Lions

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday against the 2-6 Lions:

By  Patrick FinleyJason LieserMark PotashRick TelanderRick Morrissey and Laurence Holmes
   
SHARE Bears predictions: Week 10 vs Lions
Bears receiver Darnell Mooney carries the ball against the Lions last year.

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney carries the ball against the Lions last year.

AP Photos

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday against the 2-6 Lions:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears, 31-28

According to Vegas, the Bears are slight favorites to beat the Lions. According to public opinion in Chicago, Justin Fields will run for 200 yards, pass for 200 more and launch a mayoral campaign Sunday. If the Bears can keep their feet on the ground while their fan base swoons over the quarterback, they’ll have a good chance against Detroit. Season: 6-3.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 25-23

One team’s on a winning high, the other’s coming off a tough loss. Guess which team is favored? Fields is now known to the league. But the Bears better be careful. Cockiness kills. Season: 5-4.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Bears, 30-20

The Bears are riding high behind the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The Lionswon their Super Bowl and probably saved their coach’s job last week against Green Bay. Look for Fields to have a big day passing on Sunday. Season: 5-4.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 43-42

Getting to this unique score —it’s never happened before in the NFL —is a bet on just how bad these two defenses are. The Lions allow 6.39 yards per play, the fifth-most in the history of the sport. The Bears allow about a half-yard less. Season: 5-4.

JASON LIESER

Bears, 39-32

Fields did well enough against the Lions in just his second NFL start to take over the position for the Bears. He’s a lot better now, and the Lions might — somehow — have gotten even worse. Season: 5-4.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 31-24

An improving Fields coming off a record-setting performance against the Dolphins, playing at home vs. a Lions defense that ranks 32nd and last in the NFL in points and yards allowed. What could go wrong? Season: 6-3.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Role reversal: Bears’ defense trying to keep up with surging offense
Benching Velus Jones is wrong move for Bears’ future
As Bears QB Justin Fields finds his way, where does he go next?
Bears’ Justin Fields says he’s ‘same old me’ after breaking NFL QB rushing record
Bears coach Matt Eberflus: I was ‘taken aback’ by Frank Reich firing
Bears QB Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
The Latest
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
11 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Wednesday
In one of the attacks, a man was killed and two others wounded in the 6600 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash
A driver attempted to make a U-turn in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and struck the motorcycle, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I am bi and detest hearing mom’s pal spew homophobia
Mother offended when man suggests her friend should apologize for denigrating LGBTQ people in his presence.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia will officially launch his mayoral campaign on Thursday, bringing the race against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot (left) into sharper focus.
Fran Spielman Show
Chuy’s in: Garcia makes another run for mayor of Chicago
“Folks know me,” the 66-year-old Garcia told the Sun-Times. “They know what I’ve done.” In 2015, Garcia, now a Democratic congressman, forced then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel into Chicago’s first mayoral runoff election.
By Fran Spielman
 
High waves hit the Lake Michigan shoreline near North Avenue in 2020. The harmful effects of climate change are a threat to the Great Lakes and the rest of the U.S., the National Climate Assessment states.
Editorials
Latest sobering news on climate change is more reason for cities, states to step up against global warming
The closely divided U.S. House and Senate that will emerge after the midterms do not appear poised to enact strong legislation.
By CST Editorial Board
 