Thursday, November 10, 2022
Dolphins coach jokes Justin Fields ‘didn’t listen at all’ while setting record

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told Bears quarterback Justin Fields to “stop it” when he ran toward the Dolphins sideline Sunday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during the first half Sunday against the Bears.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

To the delight of Bears fans, the quarterback wouldn’t. Fields ran for a 61-yard score, the longest by a quarterback in franchise history, and totaled 178 rushing yards in the 35-32 loss. No quarterback in NFL history has run for more yards in a regular season game.

Earlier this week, McDaniel was asked about shouting at Fields during the game.

“I just wanted him to stop scrambling, and it was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen at all. He didn’t take the coaching,” McDaniel joked. “I think Justin is really starting to get a feel for when he can utilize his full scale of gifts, and he’s making plays more and more and becoming more and more difficult to defend. So at that stage of the game, I figured no one had asked him to stop it, so I gave that a try.

“I think other coaches can learn from my experience that he does not listen — so rely on other tactics.”

That’s good advice for the incoming Lions, who allow the most points and yards in the NFL.

