Friday, November 11, 2022
CB Jaylon Johnson questionable, Kindle Vildor out for Bears

Jaylon Johnson was limited in practice for the second-straight day with an oblique injury.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Jaylon Johnson was limited in practice for the second-straight day with an oblique injury and was ruled questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Fellow Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor was ruled out after hurting his ankle on the second play of the Dolphins game.

Johnson, who is perhaps the Bears’ best remaining defensive player, said Thursday that his injury was a “battle wound” and didn’t sound concerned that it would prevent him from facing the Lions.

Starting defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who hasn’t practiced all week because of a knee injury, is doubtful. He’s started all nine games this season but recorded only one sack.

Right guard Teven Jenkins, who was limited Thursday and Friday with a back injury, was called questionable.

Cornerback Josh Blackwell and Dane Cruikshank will both play Sunday at Soldier Field after being full participants Friday. They had a knee injury and an illness, respectively.

