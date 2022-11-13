Rookie Jack Sanborn gets Bears’ two sacks

Three takeaways from the Bears’ 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday:

Two sacks for Sanborn

Undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn started his second-straight game at inside linebacker and recorded the Bears’ only two sacks. No other undrafted rookie has posted a multi-sack game in the league this year.

Sanborn had a team-high 12 tackles.

“He’s very instinctual, makes a lot of plays on the ball, always reads his keys,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s always on it that way. Yeah, we’re pleased with where he’s going.”

Late lead gone

The Lions rallied from a 14-point deficit to win for the first time since beating the Vikings on Oct. 31, 1993.

“You have to be able to overcome things,” Eberflus said. “I’ve seen it before through my years of coaching that you have to be able to overcome adversities. That could come in many forms …”

St. Brown battle

The Lions won the battle of the St. Browns on Sunday. Amon-Ra St. Brown, their top receiver, caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 119 yards. Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who dropped a fourth-down pass a week earlier, ran two times for nine yards but did not see a target.

The brothers have a $1,000 bet on which team finishes with a better record. Both the Bears and Lions have three wins.