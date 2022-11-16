Matt Eberflus: Bears expect Khalil Herbert to play again this season

The Bears don’t think running back Khalil Herbert’s hip injury is season ending, head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

The Bears put him on injured reserve Tuesday after he hurt his hip returning the last kickoff of the Lions game. By league rule, he can’t return for another four weeks. The earliest he can return to a game is Dec. 18 against the Eagles. But the Bears do believe he will return.

“We feel comfortable with it ...” Eberflus said of the injury. “We like where he is. he’s in a good spot. We’ll see where it goes.”

Herbert and the Cowboys’ Tony Pollard each average 6 yards per carry, which leads the NFL. He ran 108 times for 643 yards this season while sharing backfield duties with David Montgomery. The Bears lead the NFL with 201.7 rushing yards.

Rookie Trestan Ebner will share carries with Montgomery in Herbert’s place.

