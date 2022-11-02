The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Justin Fields: Last month showed I can be Bears’ QB of future

“I’m just gonna keep getting better,” he said. “I’m not worried about the next 5, 10 years. I’m worried about this week.”

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Cowboys.

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Justin Fields thinks the Bears’ offensive success over the last month has shown his bosses that he can be the franchise quarterback over the next 5 or 10 years.

Not that he’s worried about it.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “But I’m just gonna keep getting better. I’m not worried about the next 5, 10 years. I’m worried about this week.”

This week might be tough — the Dolphins are among the NFL’s best teams — but the rest of the season should be easier on the offensive side after general manager Ryan Poles traded a second-round pick for Steelers receiver Chase Claypool on Tuesday.

“I was excited, of course,” Fields said. “He’s a play-maker, a big body, athletic, fast. A great 50/50 ball catcher. ... And just seeing what he can do at practice, the different things that we do at practice, the routes that we give him. Just practicing with him and getting to throw with him a little bit, that will just help me find out what he’s best at doing.”

Fields was asked if it was a sign the Bears were showing faith in him.

“I mean, yeah,” he said. “But anytime when you trade for a player like him you’re just trying to make the team better. Kinda like [head] coach [Matt Eberflus] said. We’re just trying to make the team better overall.”

It might be ready to take off. Of the 26 quarterbacks who attempted at least 100 passes in the month of October, Fields ranked No. 11 in passer rating, seventh in yards per pass attempt and No. 20 in passing yards. Only five quarterbacks threw fewer interceptions. His 329 rushing yards were tops among quarterbacks during that time.

Claypool could help accelerate that growth.

