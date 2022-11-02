The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears notebook: Lack of ‘ball production’ doomed Roquan Smith

The former Bears linebacker was in a class with Shaquille Leonard, who flourished in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But Leonard was responsible for 30 takeaways in four seasons. Smith had two in eight games. “We covet ball production in that position,” Eberflus said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears notebook: Lack of ‘ball production’ doomed Roquan Smith
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith’s fourth-quarter interception paved the way for the Bears’ game-winning field goal in a 23-20 victory over the Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Roquan Smith was leading the NFL in tackles when he was traded to the Ravens on Monday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It was all about the takeaways.

Roquan Smith wanted to be paid like Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who blossomed into a star in Matt Eberflus’ defense in Indianapolis and signed a five-year, $98 million contract in 2021. But while Smith was a two-time All-Pro, he didn’t have Leonard’s knack for game-changing plays —responsible for 30 takeaways in his first four seasons to only six for Smith.

That’s why Eberflus backed the Colts’ signing Leonard to a five-year, $98.5 million contract in 2021, but couldn’t endorse a similar deal for Smith, who was traded to the Ravens on Monday for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023 and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

“We always base things on numbers and production, and we covet ball production in that position,” Eberflus said, “So that right there is a very important thing that the Will [weakside] linebacker needs to do. We loved Roquan. We made him an offer and they couldn’t find common ground.”

Whitehair returns

Bears guard Cody Whitehair was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday for the first time since injuring his knee against the Giants in Week 4.

Whitehair could play against the Dolphins, presumably replacing veteran Michael Schofield, who started in place of Whitehair against the Patriots and Cowboys last week. It would be the Bears’ fourth different starting lineup on the offensive line in the last four games, but a welcome addition.

“He’s in a good spot mentally,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s been working his tail off with the guys in the rehab. His strength numbers are good. His jump numbers are good. His velocity and seed in his jumps are good. We think he is going to be good.”

The Bears still have other issues on their offensive line. Right tackle Larry Borom (concussion), who missed the Cowboys game, did not practice Wednesday. And Teven Jenkins (back) was limited.

Elsewhere on the injury report, safety Eddie Jackson (hip) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hip) were limited.

Turf Monster

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does not have fond memories of the Soldier Field turf from the preseason game last season.

“For guys who haven’t played in Chicago or who haven’t set foot there, the field, I would say isn’t as good as other places,” he told Dolphins reporters on Wednesday. “We’ll have to figure that out with the cleats that we wear and whatnot.”

Oh captain, my captain

Defensive tackle Justin Jones was named a team captain to replace Smith. Safety Eddie Jackson was named a captain to replace Robert Quinn last week. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was named an honorary captain for the game against the Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field.

“I don’t take that [honor] for granted,” said Jones, who signed with the Bears in free agency in 2022 after four seasons with the Chargers. “The fact that these guys chose me to lead the team … I’m really grateful. I wish it was on different terms, but I definitely appreciate the opportunity. And I’m not going to let these guys down.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Crisis counselors: Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus steady Bears ship after Roquan trade
Tua Tagovailoa: Soldier Field turf ‘isn’t as good as other places’
New Bears WR Chase Claypool envisions ‘super dynamic’ combo with Darnell Mooney
Justin Fields: Last month showed I can be Bears’ QB of future
Halas Intrigue, Episode 252: The Bears give Justin Fields some help
Taking me back to Jimmy Mac
The Latest
Peoples Gas crew work on installing a new 12-inch main on the 3200 block of W. Eastwood in Albany Park neighborhood, Chicago, June 18, 2019. Peoples Gas is undergoing a massive underground overhaul of its residential natural gas pipe system.
Editorials
Turn down the dial on rising Peoples Gas costs
Many customers already are struggling to pay their bills. The cost of the pipeline replacement program has ballooned to what looks like some $11 billion by the time the project is expected to be finished in 2048, eight years behind schedule.
By CST Editorial Board
 
White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (left) celebrates with Jose Abreu after an Abreu home run.
White Sox
White Sox coach Joe McEwing won’t return in 2023
Pedro Grifol expected to be named manager of White Sox on Thursday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jurassic World Live Tour
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool Things to Do Nov. 3-9
A world premiere by Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, “Jurassic World” invades Rosemont, and Tegan and Sara in concert are among the week’s highlights.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_64867659.jpg
News
Avalanche of mail hitting Illinois voters: funding source for partisan ‘newspapers’ not disclosed
The publishers of controversial newspapers with heavy political messaging targeting Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker are able to avoid disclosure requirements covering campaign committees.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Screen_Shot_2022_11_01_at_7.18.51_PM.jpeg
Crime
Video shows Chicago cop fatally shooting man who fired gun during chase in Old Town
Video shows no police aid being given to Antonio Calmese Jr., 20, killed Oct. 2 in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street after he fired at a police officer.
By Kade Heather
 