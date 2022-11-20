The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Bears’ inactives vs. Falcons: RG Teven Jenkins, WR Velus Jones back in action

Jenkins missed last week against the Lions and was in question heading into the Falcons game because of a hip injury.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears right guard Teven Jenkins warming up before a game.

Jenkins has started seven games at right guard this season.

AP Photos

ATLANTA — Bears right guard Teven Jenkins will return from his one-week absence because of a hip injury, and rookie wide receiver Velus Jones will dress after being a healthy scratch the last two weeks.

Jenkins has been the Bears’ starter at right guard most of the season. he was drafted to play left tackle, moved to right tackle in the offseason, then shifted to right guard shortly before the season started.

He missed last week against the Lions because of the hip injury and was out of practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning as a full participant Friday.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

WR N’Keal Harry
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
OL Alex Leatherwood

CB Justin Layne
CB Larry Jackson
S Dane Cruikshank

Harry is out because of an illness that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday. He was not expected to travel with the team to Atlanta.

Harry has four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown and was a healthy scratch last week against the Lions.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (knee) and tight end Cole Kmet (thigh) missed practice time this week, but were full-go Friday and are active against the Falcons.

