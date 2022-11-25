The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 25, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR Darnell Mooney frustrated by losses, not dip in statistics

Mooney says he’s not a diva, and that this season is about the Bears building their offense, “not about me.” But still, if he raises his production, it helps the offense pursue its big-picture goals.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears WR Darnell Mooney frustrated by losses, not dip in statistics
A photo of Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney diving in the end zone on a touchdown catch against the Falcons.

Mooney caught his second touchdown pass of the season Sunday against the Falcons.

Getty

This hasn’t been nearly the season Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was shooting for when he said he was on a mission to make the NFL respect him as one of the best at his position.

Coming off a breakout 1,000-yard performance last season, Mooney has just 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted just 61 times, which is the most on the team but ranks 44th in the NFL. With six games left, including Sunday at the Jets, he’s on pace to finish short of his 2021 numbers across the board.

In typical Mooney fashion, though, he doesn’t seem concerned with that. He likes the offense’s trajectory overall, his chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields is improving and he understands the Bears are going to lean on their NFL-best ground game.

“With what we’re trying to build, it’s not about me,” he said. “You have some guys that are that diva receiver that always say, ‘Yo, give me the ball, give me the ball,’ but that’s not me.”

So as the Bears head into the homestretch of the season, Mooney isn’t preoccupied by trying to salvage his numbers. Hitting 1,000 yards again is highly unlikely given that he’d need to average 84.5 per game the rest of the way, and there’s no telling what the offense will look like if Fields misses time with his separated non-throwing shoulder.

There was no mention of any statistics or individual aspirations when asked what he hoped to get out of the last six games. Mooney will be a candidate for a contract extension in the coming offseason because he’ll be heading into the final season of his rookie deal, but what he wants most is to win at least a couple games.

“I’m tired of losing,” he sighed, knowing that’s pretty much all the Bears have done during his three seasons with them. “It’s annoying. This year it’s the same old song every week: Get the ball at the end of the game and can’t really put it away. We’ve gotta get over that hump.”

But Mooney’s performance is intertwined with the offense’s. More production from him will help Fields and the Bears get where they want to go.

That’s true in the long run, too. General manager Ryan Poles has spoken highly of Mooney from the jump, and being able to count on him as a key part of the Bears’ future will put him one step closer to completing the rebuild. If the Bears add a top wide receiver in the draft or free agency to go along with Mooney and newcomer Chase Claypool, that position group would be strong.

In a season like this for the Bears, progress often is subtle, but every bit of it is important, so it’s worth noting that Mooney and Fields are developing a better connection. After a slow start between the two, they had a breakthrough in which they realized they both needed to loosen up a little.

“Everybody was just trying to learn the offense and be perfect for the new offensive coordinator, but you also have to go back to just playing football,” Mooney said. “Stop worrying and thinking too much. That makes you miss opportunities.”

Now, instead of a fixation on landmarks during passing routes, Fields and Mooney are playing more naturally. It’s more about Fields knowing Mooney’s speed than either player aiming for a particular spot.

After a total of four catches for 27 yards over the first three games, Mooney has averaged 4.5 catches for 58.3 yards since — modest, but close to what he produced last season.

If he can take another step forward, it’ll move him closer to what he really wants: success. The Bears are almost certainly going to be an underdog in every game the rest of this season, but any growth by Mooney the rest of the way will help make victories more attainable next season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notes: Rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker out vs. Jets
It’s not whether Justin Fields can play Sunday — it’s whether he should
Bears QB Trevor Siemian: ‘If I gotta play, I’ll be ready’
Bears QB Justin Fields limited in practice, questionable Sunday vs. Jets
Bears notebook: Trestan Ebner ready for more work
How many teams, including Jets, regret bypassing Bears QB Justin Fields in draft?
The Latest
Ohio State v Michigan
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Michigan or Ohio State to the playoff? Purdue or Illinois to Indianapolis?
Whoever wins “The Game” — the Wolverines or the Buckeyes — should be locked into college football’s top four no matter what happens a week later in the Big Ten title tilt.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Roseland
4 people injured in three-way traffic crash in Roseland
Those injured were taken to various hospitals; their condition ranged from fair to critical, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Park Forest Police Department
News
2-year-old shot, seriously injured in Park Forest
The toddler was inside a Park Forest home in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Devon Avenue: Long known as Little India, the West Ridge strip is heavily South Asian, increasingly diverse.
News
How Devon Avenue became the hub of Chicago’s Indian community
The stretch east from the north branch of the Chicago River has long been known as Little India. The diverse West Ridge strip has become home for many and is still evolving.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ Curious City
 
A photo of Bears safety Jaquan Brisker reacting to a call during the Lions game.
Bears
Bears notes: Rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker out vs. Jets
Both players, the Bears’ second-round picks this year, have concussions. Plus, a look at the offensive line, Chase Claypool and the Jets’ quarterback plan.
By Jason Lieser
 