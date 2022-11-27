The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Bears star S Eddie Jackson knocked out of Jets game with foot injury

The Bears already were missing two defensive starters because of injuries.

By  Jason Lieser
   
John Minchillo/AP

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With their defense already stripped down significantly, the Bears took another hit with the loss of two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson in the second quarter of their game against the Jets.

Jackson hurt his left foot in a non-contact situation as wide receiver Garrett Wilson raced to a 54-yard touchdown catch and couldn’t put weight on it as he hopped to the sideline. After a quick exam in the injury tent, Jackson was carted to the locker room and ruled out for the game.

Jackson, 28, has enjoyed a resurgent season and leads the Bears with four interceptions and two forced fumbles this season. He had played 98.8% of the defensive snaps going into the Jets game.

The Bears already were down safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon as both rookies were out with concussions.

Even with Jackson, the Bears had been one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL, allowing an average of 24.9 points per game.

