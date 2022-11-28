Bears QB Justin Fields’ status remains in question for Packers game

Bears coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t give any hint about whether quarterback Justin Fields will return this week against the Packers. He said he was optimistic about him playing, but added, “I’m always optimistic.”

Eberflus also said it’s a non-factor that the opponent is Green Bay, and Fields will play if he and key parties in the organization believe he can play at full capacity.

Fields missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Jets because of a separated left shoulder he suffered against the Falcons in Week 11. Eberflus kept open the possibility of him playing in the Jets game all last week and cast it as a game-time decision before making him inactive and starting Trevor Siemian instead.

Siemian completed 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and interception for a 75.2 passer rating.

Fields has improved significantly throughout the season and still leads all quarterbacks with 834 yards rushing and seven touchdown runs despite missing a game. He also has completed 59.6% of his passes, thrown 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions and posted an 86. 2 passer rating — up 13 points from his rookie season.

Fields is 0-3 in his career against the Packers. In the 27-10 loss in Week 2 this season, he completed just 7 of 11 passes for 70 yards.

