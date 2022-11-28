The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 28, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields’ status remains in question for Packers game

Fields separated his non-throwing shoulder against the Falcons, which kept him out of the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields’ status remains in question for Packers game
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields scoring a touchdown against the Falcons.

Justin Fields suffered a separated left shoulder in the Falcons game and sat out against the Jets.

AP Photos

Bears coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t give any hint about whether quarterback Justin Fields will return this week against the Packers. He said he was optimistic about him playing, but added, “I’m always optimistic.”

Eberflus also said it’s a non-factor that the opponent is Green Bay, and Fields will play if he and key parties in the organization believe he can play at full capacity.

Fields missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Jets because of a separated left shoulder he suffered against the Falcons in Week 11. Eberflus kept open the possibility of him playing in the Jets game all last week and cast it as a game-time decision before making him inactive and starting Trevor Siemian instead.

Siemian completed 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and interception for a 75.2 passer rating.

Fields has improved significantly throughout the season and still leads all quarterbacks with 834 yards rushing and seven touchdown runs despite missing a game. He also has completed 59.6% of his passes, thrown 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions and posted an 86. 2 passer rating — up 13 points from his rookie season.

Fields is 0-3 in his career against the Packers. In the 27-10 loss in Week 2 this season, he completed just 7 of 11 passes for 70 yards.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for season with ankle injury
Halas Intrigue, Episode 260: That was UGLY
Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney injuries stagger Bears
Bears takeaways: Darrynton Evans emerges as RB option
Bears notebook: WR Chase Claypool’s role expands in loss to Jets
What’s next for Justin Fields is all that matters after Bears fall to Jets
The Latest
A photo of Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney running with the ball against the Dolphins.
Bears
Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for season with ankle injury
Mooney topped 1,000 yards in 2021 and had big aspirations this season, but he’ll have to wait as he rehabs the injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles.
Health
Monkeypox renamed mpox over racism concerns
The World Health Organization is renaming monkeypox as mpox, citing concerns the original name of the decades-old animal disease could be construed as discriminatory and racist.
By Associated Press
 
Ann &amp; Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital
Chicago
Lurie Children’s Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize
Leaders of one of Chicago’s most prominent hospitals sent a letter this month to nurses discouraging unionizing.
By Mary Norkol
 
Jose Abreu’s time with the White Sox has ended. The former AL MVP agreed to a new deal with the Houston Astros.
White Sox
Jose Abreu era comes to end with White Sox
Astros, first baseman in agreement on three-year deal.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Various headstones are vandalized with red swastikas at the Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan on November 15.
Other Views
After a swastika was sprayed on my parents’ headstone, it seems like hatred toward Jews will remain forever
A swastika partially covered the words that described my dad as a “beloved husband and father,” and my mom as a “beloved wife and mother.”
By Larry Yellen
 