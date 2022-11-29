Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘I plan on playing’ vs. Bears on Sunday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still hurting from a rib injury, but expects to start Sunday against the Bears.

“We’re not eliminated, [and] I got good new with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” he said Tuesday in his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Bears, meanwhile, are still evaluating whether Justin Fields will be able to play through a separated non-throwing shoulder. He was out against the Jets, leaving Trevor Siemian to start, and coach Matt Eberflus said Monday his status remained in question.

Rodgers left the Packers’ 40-33 loss to the Eagles in the fourth quarter after completing 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jordan Love replaced him and completed 6 of 9 for 113 and a touchdown.

At 4-8, the Packers sit three games out of the final NFC playoff spot with five to go. A win against the Bears would keep them on the fringe heading into their bye week.

Rodgers said his intent is to “go to one of my favorite places to play, Chicago, and hopefully get a big win, get into the bye week and get healthy.”

