The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘I plan on playing’ vs. Bears on Sunday

Rodgers left the Packers’ last game in the fourth quarter because of a rib injury.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘I plan on playing’ vs. Bears on Sunday
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk after their game in September.

Rodgers (right) figures to start against the Bears, but Fields (left) is an unknown.

AP Photos

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still hurting from a rib injury, but expects to start Sunday against the Bears.

“We’re not eliminated, [and] I got good new with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” he said Tuesday in his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Bears, meanwhile, are still evaluating whether Justin Fields will be able to play through a separated non-throwing shoulder. He was out against the Jets, leaving Trevor Siemian to start, and coach Matt Eberflus said Monday his status remained in question.

Rodgers left the Packers’ 40-33 loss to the Eagles in the fourth quarter after completing 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jordan Love replaced him and completed 6 of 9 for 113 and a touchdown.

At 4-8, the Packers sit three games out of the final NFC playoff spot with five to go. A win against the Bears would keep them on the fringe heading into their bye week.

Rodgers said his intent is to “go to one of my favorite places to play, Chicago, and hopefully get a big win, get into the bye week and get healthy.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notebook: Concerns linger about safety Eddie Jackson’s foot injury
How much of a mess do the Packers have to be for the Bears to have a shot?
Bears vow to keep leaky ship afloat through rough waters
Bears QB Justin Fields’ status remains in question for Packers game
Bears lose WR Darnell Mooney for season
Halas Intrigue, Episode 260: That was UGLY
The Latest
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.
Crime
Blue Island woman charged with stealing bag containing over $100,000 from armored truck
Sharon Carabine-Dierberger, 60, allegedly took the bag in the 5700 block of North Broadway about 12:25 p.m. Monday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police officers stand guard as a statue removed from St. Adalbert Catholic Church is secured on a flatbed truck.
Pilsen
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered Pilsen church underway
The statue is a marble replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta, depicting the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother, Mary, after the crucifixion.
By Michael Loria
 
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Politics
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
The charges come more than a year after a federal grand jury subpoenaed the agency in May 2021 seeking records on Mustafaa Saleh and two dozen properties the land bank obtained and sold.
By Jon Seidel
 
Jim Crane puts a No. 79 jersey on Jose Abreu.
White Sox
White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf issues statement on Jose Abreu
“It was my fervent hope that José would never wear another uniform, as I told him many times throughout the years. Unfortunately, hope is not always translated into reality,” Reinsdorf said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Two men have been charged with the fatal shooting of Nyzireya Moore, 12.
News
Charges filed in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl heading home from birthday party
Nyzireya Moore was riding in a car with her family in March when a group began shooting at another car in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, about a block from where she lived.
By Sophie Sherry
 