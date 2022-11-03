The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears OC Luke Getsy says WR Chase Claypool has ‘really cool, unique’ skills

As the Bears’ season slips away record-wise, the offense is trending upwardly under Getsy.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears OC Luke Getsy says WR Chase Claypool has ‘really cool, unique’ skills
A photo of Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy at practice.

The Bears averaged 22.8 points per game over their last four, versus 16 over the first four.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears’ offense has been clicking lately, and it could step up another level when wide receiver Chase Claypool debuts Sunday against the Dolphins. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Claypool will play, but he’s not sure how expansive his role will be with such a limited time to learn the playbook.

Nonetheless, he sees a lot of potential.

“[He] had an unbelievable rookie season and shows a really cool, unique set of skills to be able to move around the field,” Getsy said before practice Thursday. “A guy who can do a lot of different things is really important for us in how we attack the game, so I’m really excited to see how far he can take it. I’m sure it will be one of those things where each week he’ll be able to get a little bit more [of a role].”

The Bears traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool on Tuesday, and he practiced shortly after arriving Wednesday.

He had 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown in eight games for the Steelers, which was a drop in production from his first two seasons. Over 2020 and ‘21, Claypool had 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns on 121 catches.

The Bears averaged just 16 points per game over the first four, but have scored 22.8 points per game since. They set a season high with 33 points in a win over the Patriots, then followed with 29 in the loss to the Cowboys last week.

Quarterback Justin Fields has been at his best over the last four games, too. He has completed 64.1% of his passes, averaged 182 yards per game, thrown five touchdowns against two interceptions and posted a 97.6 passer rating. He also rushed for 69.3 yards per game and scored two touchdowns.

