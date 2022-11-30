QB shuffle: Justin Fields limited in practice, Trevor Siemian to sit out

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be limited Wednesday and backup Trevor Siemian will be out for the practice with an oblique injury suffered during warmups Sunday morning.

The uncertainty surrounding the quarterback situation prompted the Bears to add Tim Boyle off the Lions practice squad. Boyle has experience with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their days with the Packers.

Fields will take some starters’ snaps Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus said. Third-stringer Nathan Peterman will take the others.

Fields separated his left shoulder and suffered partial ligament damage when he was tackled on a planned run in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ loss to the Falcons on Nov. 20.

He was limited in practice all last week. The Bears ruled him questionable for the Jets game in the name of competitive advantage, but revealed later that he was not close to being able to play. The Bears had set three requirements in order to play: for Fields to play well, for the coach to feel good about his ability to perform, and for team doctors to clear him. None of the three happened.

The Bears have a bye scheduled for after the Packers game, followed by their final four games.

Boyle started three games for the Lions last year, completing 61 of 94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

