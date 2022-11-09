Bears’ Justin Fields says he’s ‘same old me’ after breaking NFL QB rushing record

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is far from declaring his arrival, even after setting the NFL regular-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback with 178 on 15 carries against the Dolphins on Sunday.

“It’s an honor, of course, to get NFC Offensive Player of the Week,” Fields said Wednesday. “I’m not the type to get too high on one award. Just the same old me.”

Fields’ 178 yards topped Michael Vick’s 173 in 2002 and was just three short of matching Colin Kaepernick’s 181 in a playoff game against the Packers in 2013. Fields also completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns for a 106.7 passer rating.

His 602 yards rushing is second among quarterbacks to the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson at 635. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is third with 392, followed by the Giants’ Daniel Jones (363) and the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray (359).

Fields leads all quarterbacks in first downs picked up by running at 42, which is more than Bears running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert combined.