The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ Matt Eberflus: I was ‘taken aback’ by Frank Reich firing

The Colts shocked the league when owner Jim Irsay decided to replace Reich — whom he’d recently given a vote of confidence — with former Colts center Jeff Saturday, who had been serving as an ESPN analyst.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears’ Matt Eberflus: I was ‘taken aback’ by Frank Reich firing
The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Matt Eberflus said he “was a little bit taken aback” by the Colts’ decision to fire head coach Frank Reich on Monday.

“Frank’s a very good friend of mine,” the Bears head coach said Wednesday. “I really enjoyed by time with him. He certainly helped me professionally as a man, as a coach. And I can’t say enough good things about Frank Reich. I love him to death and he’s a great, dear friend of mine.”

The Colts shocked the league when owner Jim Irsay decided to replace Reich — whom he’d recently given a vote of confidence — with former Colts center Jeff Saturday, who had been serving as an ESPN analyst. Saturday, who is technically the interim, is the first person since before the merger to be hired as an NFL head coach without experience in college or to the pros.

Asked whether that was good for the sport, Eberflus bit his tongue, saying he didn’t want to say.

Eberflus — who was Reich’s defensive coordinator for four seasons before taking the Bears head coaching job in January —said he was sympathetic with the assistants that remained in Indianapolis. The uncertainty of an interim situation is hard on assistants and their families.

“Hopefully they’ll have some wisdom and stay strong,” he said.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields says he’s ‘same old me’ after breaking NFL QB rushing record
Bears QB Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Bears’ coaching staff has mastered the art of the steal
1st-and-10: The case for Justin Fields’ staying power
Bobby gives his blessing: Douglass loves that Justin Fields has green light
Bears notebook: New WR Chase Claypool’s role to expand vs. Lions
The Latest
Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker walks on stage to speak at an election night rally Tuesday night at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after beating Republican candidate Darren Bailey in the Illinois gubernatorial election.
La Voz Chicago
Pritzker gana la reelección, arremete contra republicanos de Illinois
El republicano Darren Bailey no concedió hasta casi 90 minutos después de que el gobernador Pritzker declarara la victoria.
By Tina Sfondeles and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A boat passes the Damen Silos along the Chicago River on Damen Avenue near 29th Street.
La Voz Chicago
Dueño de fábrica de asfalto comprará y demolerá los ‘Damen Silos’
Michael Tadin Jr. dijo que espera consolidar una base de operaciones para sus diversos negocios.
By Brett Chase
 
Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. (shown when he was UTSA coordinator) has agreed to a contract extension with the Illini.
College Sports
Illinois agrees to contract extension for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Lunney, who is earning $675,000 this year, will be paid $800,000 in 2023 and $825,000 each of the following two years.
By Associated Press
 
Astros manager Dusty Baker taking part in his team’s World Series parade.
Cubs
Dusty Baker proves that nice guys — and good managers — do indeed finish first
The former Cubs manager rises above the haters in Chicago who booed him out of town.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields exiting the field after losing to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields says he’s ‘same old me’ after breaking NFL QB rushing record
Fields seemed like he had already moved on from his monster game against the Dolphins as the Bears prepare to host the Lions on Sunday.
By Jason Lieser
 