Luke Getsy: Bears QB Justin Fields likely limited all week

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is likely to be limited in practice the next two days, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday. That would leave his status for Sunday in question, similar to last week.

“Yeah, I think that’s gonna be kind of the way it goes for the rest of the week, for sure,” Getsy said. “And just let it play out day-by-day, and we’ll it out as Sunday comes.”

He said what Fields did Wednesday — that he’s improving a bit each day.

“We’re just coaching him up,” he said. “Trying to take advantage of whatever we can, any moment that we can, any rep that we’re able to get just to continue his progression.”

Getsy said he didn’t expect backup Trevor Siemian to practice Thursday after he sat out Wednesday because of an oblique injury he suffered during pregame warmups. He wouldn’t say whether Nathan Peterman or the newly acquired Tim Boyle would be next in line.

Fields, who separated his shoulder and suffered partial ligament damage 11 days ago against the Falcons, was limited Wednesday, too.

Fields didn’t play Sunday against the Jets. Despite the fact that he couldn’t pass either of the Bears’ three established benchmarks — he needed to feel good, coaches needed to sign off and doctors needed to clear him for a game — the Bears waited until 90 minutes before kickoff to announce he wouldn’t play.