Bears’ finish practice outside after small fire

The Bears had to finish Wednesday’s practice on an outdoor field because of a small fire — quickly extinguished by a staff member — caused by a furnace inside the Walter Payton Center.

At least a half-dozen Lake Forest emergency vehicles arrived after the fire had been put out inside the team’s indoor practice facility.

“In the middle of the down, we’re getting down, getting the cadence, and out of nowhere you hear an alarm going off,” right guard Teven Jenkins said. “I was like, ‘Hmm, oh well, I’m getting down in my stance real quick.’ … And out of nowhere, they were like, ‘We gotta go outside.’

“What do you mean we have to go outside?”

Center Sam Mustipher didn’t see the flames.

“I just smelled the smoke, and the siren was going off,” he said.

The Bears finished the last segment of practice outside.

“It was something we didn’t prepare for — it was kinda weird …” Jenkins said. “That was crazy. I think it was the first of my career.”

They began practice inside the Payton Center because of rain. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday the team planned to practice outside Thursday and Friday.

