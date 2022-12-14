The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ finish practice outside after small fire

The Bears had to finish Wednesday’s practice on an outdoor field because of a small fire — quickly extinguished by a staff member — caused by a furnace inside the Walter Payton Center.

By  Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears’ finish practice outside after small fire
The Bears practice indoors at the Walter Payton Center on the Halas Hall campus.

The Bears practice indoors at the Walter Payton Center on the Halas Hall campus.

Sun-Times file photo

The Bears had to finish Wednesday’s practice on an outdoor field because of a small fire — quickly extinguished by a staff member — caused by a furnace inside the Walter Payton Center.

At least a half-dozen Lake Forest emergency vehicles arrived after the fire had been put out inside the team’s indoor practice facility.

“In the middle of the down, we’re getting down, getting the cadence, and out of nowhere you hear an alarm going off,” right guard Teven Jenkins said. “I was like, ‘Hmm, oh well, I’m getting down in my stance real quick.’ … And out of nowhere, they were like, ‘We gotta go outside.’

“What do you mean we have to go outside?”

Center Sam Mustipher didn’t see the flames.

“I just smelled the smoke, and the siren was going off,” he said.

The Bears finished the last segment of practice outside.

“It was something we didn’t prepare for — it was kinda weird …” Jenkins said. “That was crazy. I think it was the first of my career.”

They began practice inside the Payton Center because of rain. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday the team planned to practice outside Thursday and Friday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Last 4 games crucial for WR Chase Claypool as Bears approach contract talks
Another prove-it game for Justin Fields, this time against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles
Bears QB Justin Fields is sick, not practicing Wednesday
What made Jalen Hurts so good should work for Justin Fields, too
1st-and-10: Bears 2023 defense starts up front — with Jalen Carter?
Bears rookie Jack Sanborn looks like a keeper, but ...
The Latest
A CTA bus in traffic.
Transportation
CTA and Pace to issue shared passes beginning next year
“We’re thrilled to partner with the CTA on these changes which will open more doors to employment, education, and essential services throughout our region,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A Metra Electric Line train
Transportation
Metra to rebuild 3 Electric Line stations on South Side
The stations at 79th, 87th and 103rd streets will be rebuilt from the ground up starting next summer and will be made handicap accessible, the transit agency announced Wednesday.
By David Struett
 
Rick Rzeszutko, dressed as Santa Claus, sits in a sleigh prop at 900 North Michigan Shops this holiday season.
Metro/State
To lie about Santa or not to lie — that is a question on a lot of parents’ minds
A furious debate on TikTok has generated millions of views in recent days.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields talking to wide receiver Chase Claypool between plays against the Packers.
Bears
Last 4 games crucial for WR Chase Claypool as Bears approach contract talks
While it’s true any move this season would be future-focused and Claypool will be better once he gets a full offseason, everyone expected more than 12 catches, 111 yards and no touchdowns over his first five games.
By Jason Lieser
 
Former Red Stars coach Rory Dames.
Red Stars
Complaints against ex-coach Rory Dames mishandled by Red Stars, NWSL and U.S. Soccer, according to new report
Dames declined requests to be interviewed for this investigation.
By Annie Costabile
 