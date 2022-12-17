The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Bears Sports Soccer

Polling Place: Which QB would you want for the next decade, Justin Fields or Jalen Hurts?

Also: How will the Bears fare over their final four games? And will you be watching the World Cup final?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields runs free against the Packers.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There are four games left for the Bears, who, at 3-10, are so close to the bottom of the NFL barrel, they can almost feel it tickling their backsides. Bears fans, meanwhile — a great many of them — want nothing more than a complete dead drop to 3-14. It’s all about the 2023 draft, baby.

But — oh, no! — what if the Bears unconscionably win one or more of those games against the Eagles, Bills, Lions and Vikings?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked what the team’s record will be from here on out.

“I’m expecting the Bears to be successful when they shouldn’t, jeopardizing their top-three draft position,” @DadsThumb commented.

We also asked if folks would rather have Bears quarterback Justin Fields or his young Eagles counterpart, Jalen Hurts — whose team is a gangbusters 12-1 — for the next decade.

“Justin Fields,” @ChiTownSports offered, speaking for the majority of respondents, “and it’s not close.”

Countered @thedup09, “This just shows how delusional Bears fans are year after year.”

Last, we asked about Sunday morning’s World Cup final: Will you be watching?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: The Bears close with the Eagles, Bills, Lions and Vikings. What will their record be in those games?

Upshot: Is rooting for your team to lose just plain antithetical to fandom? Apparently not, but let’s separate the “wishful” from the “thinking.” The Bears probably will be underdogs in each of their remaining games and certainly could lose them all. Then again, nobody’s unbeatable, Lions can Lion on any given Sunday and, as @JeffreyCanalia suggested, the Vikings might rest their starters in the finale. A surprise or two could be — however unwelcome — in store.

Poll No. 2: If you could have Eagles QB Jalen Hurts or Bears QB Justin Fields for the next 10 years, whom would you pick?

Upshot: Did we mention the Eagles are 12-1? Or that Hurts, who’s not a total klutz on Sundays, is a leading — maybe the leading — candidate for league MVP? But Chicago loves it some Fields, an off-the-charts runner who shows flashes as a passer and, big picture, oozes potential. So he’s got that going for him, which is … kind of nice.

Poll No. 3: Will you watch Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France?

Upshot: Argentina has all-time great Lionel Messi, and France counters with the truly spectacular Kylian Mbappe, but soccer watchers don’t need anyone to tell them that. @Soxman_Dan likened it to a Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl clash and wrote, “Imagine voting ‘not a chance’ on literally the biggest sporting event in the world.” He isn’t wrong.

