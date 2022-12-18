The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears LB Jack Sanborn out for game with ankle injury

Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn joined the list of Bears wounded early in the third quarter Sunday when he injured his left ankle.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears LB Jack Sanborn out for game with ankle injury
Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn makes a tackle against the Lions.

Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn makes a tackle against the Lions.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn joined the list of Bears wounded early in the third quarter Sunday when he injured his left ankle against the Eagles. The rookie had to be helped off the field and to the injury tent; he soon was driven in a cart from the tent to the Bears’ locker room.

The Bears soon ruled him out for the game.

Veteran Joe Thomas took his place at middle linebacker.

Sanborn, an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin, had qualified as a pleasant surprise for the Bears since they traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens. He had 54 tackles in five starts before Sunday’s game, an average that was more prolific than Smith — and Smith led the NFL in tackles when he was traded.

Sanborn was the third Bears player taken off the field in Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown suffered a concussion in the first quarter. A few minutes later, guard Teven Jenkins was put on a backboard and carted off the field with a neck injury.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields’ ridiculous run has Bears trailing Eagles 10-6 at halftime
Bears’ Justin Fields breaks Bobby Douglass’ franchise record for QB rushing
Bears RG Teven Jenkins exits Eagles game on stretcher with neck injury
Bears WR N’Keal Harry out vs. Eagles
Illinois’ Bret Bielema on old friend Mike Leach — and one last, laugh-filled conversation
Polling Place: Which QB would you want for the next decade, Justin Fields or Jalen Hurts?
The Latest
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Bears
Justin Fields’ ridiculous run has Bears trailing Eagles 10-6 at halftime
Fields is getting little help from a banged-up Bears offense. Still, though, the Bears went into halftime trailing the Eagles, the best team in the NFL, by only four points.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the ball during a game.
Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields breaks Bobby Douglass’ franchise record for QB rushing
Douglass’ mark stood for 50 years, and Fields broke it in the Bears’ 14th game.
By Jason Lieser
 
Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after his team beat France in the final. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
Soccer
Argentina wins World Cup on penalty kicks
France falls 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final as Lionel Messi finally gets a World Cup crown.
By Steve Douglas | Associated Press
 
Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) made his NFL debut with two snaps on special teams in Week 13 against the Cardinals at Soldier Field after opening the season on injured reserve following back surgery.
Bears
Bears RG Teven Jenkins exits Eagles game on stretcher with neck injury
Jenkins left on the fourth play of the game and was replaced by Michael Schofield.
By Jason Lieser
 
Simeon’s Jalen Griffith (2) looks for a pass as the Wolverines play St. Rita.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 18, 2022
St. Patrick and Downers Grove North join.
By Michael O’Brien
 