Bears LB Jack Sanborn out for game with ankle injury

Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn joined the list of Bears wounded early in the third quarter Sunday when he injured his left ankle against the Eagles. The rookie had to be helped off the field and to the injury tent; he soon was driven in a cart from the tent to the Bears’ locker room.

The Bears soon ruled him out for the game.

Veteran Joe Thomas took his place at middle linebacker.

Sanborn, an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin, had qualified as a pleasant surprise for the Bears since they traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens. He had 54 tackles in five starts before Sunday’s game, an average that was more prolific than Smith — and Smith led the NFL in tackles when he was traded.

Sanborn was the third Bears player taken off the field in Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown suffered a concussion in the first quarter. A few minutes later, guard Teven Jenkins was put on a backboard and carted off the field with a neck injury.