Justin Fields goes to locker room in 4th quarter, returns

Bears quarterback Justin Fields walked to the locker room with team medical personnel midway though the fourth quarter Sunday following a run. He returned moments before the Bears got the ball back following an Eagles touchdown.

Fields scrambled for 18 yards on a play that was canceled out by a Riley Reiff holding penalty Sunday against the Eagles. One play earlier, he reached exactly 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Fields sat down on the field after the penalized scramble and quickly went to the Bears sideline, where he was checked by team doctors and quickly stretched. He then went up the ramp in the northwest corner of Soldier Field.

The Bears gave no injury desingation. Fields has struggled with cramps late in games in the past. He was similarly stretched out on the sideline during the Bears’ loss in Atlanta.

The Bears were hit with injuries all day Sunday, with receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, guard Teven Jenkins and linebacker Jack Sanborn all being ruled out due to injuries.

