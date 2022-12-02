Bears QB Justin Fields expected to start vs. Packers on Sunday

It appears Justin Fields will be back at quarterback for the Bears when they host the Packers on Sunday. And as long as there’s little-to-no risk of him further damaging his separated left shoulder, that’s a good thing for him and the team.

The Bears got a firsthand look at what they are without Fields last week against the Jets: hopeless. But with his unparalleled running ability and increasing capacity as a passer, he gives them a chance to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers.

Fields practiced in full Thursday and Friday, something he had not done since Nov. 18, and coach Matt Eberflus didn’t designate a game status for him against the Packers. That means there’s no injury-related reason to hold him out.

Fields was out last week against the Jets, and backup Trevor Siemian started in his place. Siemian strained an oblique muscle in warmups, played through it, but was out of practice this week and has been ruled out for Sunday.

The Bears probably will promote Nathan Peterman from the practice squad as Fields’ backup. They signed Tim Boyle to their active roster off the Lions’ practice squad Wednesday, but it is highly unlikely they’d trust him ahead of Peterman, who has been with the team since May.

The Bears’ top two rookies, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon, both will miss the game because of concussions.

