The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 2, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields expected to start vs. Packers on Sunday

Fields has no game status designation on the injury report, meaning he’s cleared to play.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after his team’s 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in October.

Fields was out against the Jets, but has hoped he wouldn’t miss more time.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

It appears Justin Fields will be back at quarterback for the Bears when they host the Packers on Sunday. And as long as there’s little-to-no risk of him further damaging his separated left shoulder, that’s a good thing for him and the team.

The Bears got a firsthand look at what they are without Fields last week against the Jets: hopeless. But with his unparalleled running ability and increasing capacity as a passer, he gives them a chance to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers.

Fields practiced in full Thursday and Friday, something he had not done since Nov. 18, and coach Matt Eberflus didn’t designate a game status for him against the Packers. That means there’s no injury-related reason to hold him out.

Fields was out last week against the Jets, and backup Trevor Siemian started in his place. Siemian strained an oblique muscle in warmups, played through it, but was out of practice this week and has been ruled out for Sunday.

The Bears probably will promote Nathan Peterman from the practice squad as Fields’ backup. They signed Tim Boyle to their active roster off the Lions’ practice squad Wednesday, but it is highly unlikely they’d trust him ahead of Peterman, who has been with the team since May.

The Bears’ top two rookies, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon, both will miss the game because of concussions.

The Latest
Rabbi Eli Chitrik shows bagel sandwiches stored in bright orange cases in his hotel room in Doha, Qatar. The labels declare the sandwiches kosher, or in compliance with Judaism’s set of dietary regulations. Freshly baked, they are made in Qatar at a designated kitchen, set up to feed Jewish World Cup visitors who want to keep kosher during the tournament.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Special kitchen prepares bagel sandwiches and challah for Jews keeping kosher at World Cup
Rabbi Eli Chitrik said the kosher kitchen, which he supervises, has been making 100 sandwiches a day to feed soccer fans from around the world.
By Associated Press
 
Cannabis worker Arianna Olson, who started as a budtender and was promoted to an agent-in-charge at Zen Leaf in Pilsen. She said previously was in dead-end retail jobs and hopes that, with unionization, she would fare better in the cannabis industry.
Marijuana
Illinois’ weed workers pushing to unionize, seeking higher pay, better safety
Three years after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana, Illinois cannabis workers have had 30 unionization elections, winning 88% of them.
By Zachary Nauth | WBEZ
 
Fenwick’s Darshan Thomas (0) blocks a shot by De La Salle’s Bryant Hedrick (4).
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw or the “Christmas Ship,” is docked Friday morning at Navy Pier. The ship, which travels to Chicago annually to deliver trees, arrived Thursday.
News
All aboard the Christmas tree ship
The Chicago Sun-Times takes you aboard the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw, which is delivering 1,200 Christmas trees this holiday season.
By Pat Nabong
 
Actor Brad William Henke attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. Henke has died at the age of 56.
Movies and TV
Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Dexter’ actor, dies at 56
Last year, Henke detailed health struggles on his Instagram. In May 2021, he posted a video from a hospital bed saying he was “happy to be alive” after surviving a 90% blockage in his artery.
By Amy Haneline | USA Today
 