The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 2, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears fans won’t be sorry to see Aaron Rodgers go — but they should be

There’s a chance Sunday will be the last time Aaron Rodgers saunters into Soldier Field as Chicago’s biggest villain since the burglars from “Home Alone.” Unlike Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, though, he usually walks out with what he came to take.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears fans won’t be sorry to see Aaron Rodgers go — but they should be
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers reacts after a play at Soldier Field last year.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

There’s a chance Sunday will be the last time Aaron Rodgers saunters into Soldier Field as Chicago’s biggest villain since the burglars from “Home Alone.” Unlike Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, though, he usually walks out with what he came to take.

Justin Fields will have something to say about it in a showdown that belies both team’s dismal records. But it’s fair to wonder if Sunday will be the last chapter in Rodgers’ one-sided rivalry with the Bears.

Rodgers has 59.5 million reasons to return to the Packers in 2023 — that’s his guaranteed salary, in dollars — but he said Sunday night that he’s still putting off making a decision about retirement until after the season. That could come soon. Once the 4-8 Packers are eliminated from the playoffs — and they have only a 3.6 percent chance of making them, per Football Outsiders — then Rodgers will likely shut down for the season, rest his injured thumb and ribs, and ponder his future. Jordan Love would finish the season at quarterback.

For an athlete who’s not been shy about pursuing outside interests, from hosting “Jeopardy!” to drinking ayahuasca tea, it’s impossible to rule out Rodgers moving onto his next chapter, even with the guaranteed money awaiting him.

If so, Bears fans wouldn’t be sorry to see him go. But it’d be a shame.

Sports are better when athletes embody greatness — and Rodgers has done that, beating the Bears in 24 of 29 tries and 11 out of 14 at Soldier Field. When he told Bears fans he owned them last year, he wasn’t wrong.

Sports are better, too, when fans have someone to root against. Rodgers, who grew up watching WGN, knows that the Cubs are only elevated by their rivalry with the Cardinals — and vice versa. The Bears, in a strange way, are made more relevant by their duels with Rodgers, even if they end up scraped off the bottom of his cleat.

Rodgers, who turned 39 on Friday, spent the last few seasons outrunning Father Time by a few furlongs. He was the NFL MVP in 2020 and 2021, He made the Pro Bowl seven times in his 30s.

“Year-in and year-out, he kind of changed his way,” said Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Rodgers’ former coach who remains his friend. “He used to be a heavier guy — now he’s not a heavy guy anymore. Just things like that.

“He’s always been naturally gifted, so the throwing part of it has always been something that he’s always been really good at. That hasn’t changed.”

This season, though, has made Rodgers mortal. Slowed by injuries, he ranks 13th with a 93.5 passer rating, 19th with a 64.8 completion percentage and 22nd with 6.8 yards per pass. He’s thrown as many interceptions in 12 games this season as he did in his previous two years combined.

He’s not alone. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl in 2020 and finished second in MVP voting last year but has been surprisingly average in his age 45 season. Matt Ryan, the third-oldest starter in the NFL, was benched earlier this season by the Colts, only to return.

Matthew Stafford, the sixth-oldest NFL starter, is having the worst season of his career just months after leading the Rams to the Super Bowl. Russell Wilson, also 34, has been one of the league’s most terrible quarterbacks since being traded to the Broncos.

The Packers’ dropoff is just as surprising. Rodgers has been their starter since 2008; their next loss will cement only their third losing season when he hasn’t missed more than half his games due to injury.

Father Time is catching up to Rodgers. Perhaps he’ll retire before it gets any closer.

Or maybe he’ll do what he’s done in so many games against the Bears before: rise from almost certain defeat to torture them even more.

Either way, Bears fans would be wise to take a long look at him Sunday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Packers T David Bakhtiari out for Bears game after getting appendix removed
Bears RB David Montgomery ‘a big part of the plays we did well’
Bears QB Justin Fields expected to start vs. Packers on Sunday
Elijah Hicks shows respect, but no fear of Aaron Rodgers
‘Bears suck’: Justin Jones still feeling burn after loss to Pack
Bears notes: Is Alex Leatherwood closer to playing?
The Latest
A man was found guilty of kidnapping a mall security guard and robbing phone stores Nov. 1, 2016 in suburban West Dundee.
Crime
Man charged with fatally shooting another man moments after lending him a phone
Marnell Briggs was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail Friday. His next court date is Dec. 21.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Packers T David Bakhtiari out for Bears game after getting appendix removed
Bakhtiari Tweeted that he woke up Friday thinking he’d strained his abdomen, mentioned it to his team doctor and was soon in surgery.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears v New York Jets
Bears
Bears RB David Montgomery ‘a big part of the plays we did well’
Sunday against the Jets, Montgomery ran for 79 yards, his second-highest total this season, on 14 carries.
By Patrick Finley
 
1241369280.jpg
Sports
World Cup: Chicago-based USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter makes his best pitch
His U.S. squad will face the Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup round-of-16 match, putting them a step away from the quarterfinals.
By Sun-times Staff And Wires
 
Parents and students arrive at George Armstrong Elementary School in Rogers Park, for the first day of school in August 2021 after a year of remote learning.
Letters to the Editor
It takes a village to get more students interested in science, technology
Falling behind in education jeopardizes the future competitiveness of the region and country, especially in STEM fields where the U.S. already lags some other nations.
By Letters to the Editor
 