The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bills WR Stefon Diggs shows Bears exactly what they need for QB Justin Fields

Fields needs the advantage of knowing a defense’s attention is diverted in many directions rather than narrowed solely on him.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bills WR Stefon Diggs shows Bears exactly what they need for QB Justin Fields
A photo of Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs scoring a touchdown.

Diggs has 329 catches, 4,059 yards and 28 touchdowns in less than three seasons with the Bills.

Getty

It’s always the right time to go get a No. 1 wide receiver.

The Bills were essentially two years into a rebuild when general manager Brandon Beane traded a first-round pick for a first-round talent in wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They were coming off a promising 10-6 season, and quarterback Josh Allen had shown signs of improving.

The Diggs trade ignited everything. The Bills’ offense vaulted from the bottom third of the NFL to No. 2 in 2020, and they’ve been a Super Bowl contender since. They’re the favorite to win the championship as the Bears get ready to host them Saturday.

Diggs is hardly the only element the Bills have gotten right, but what he did for Allen and their offense should be instructive for Bears general manager Ryan Poles when it comes to properly supplying quarterback Justin Fields. Impatience is a virtue in this case.

Fields is the only player on the Bears’ offense that requires special attention from a defense. Wide receivers Darnell Mooney (out for the season) and Chase Claypool (in doubt with a knee injury) haven’t risen anywhere near Diggs’ level, and neither would be realistically projected to make that ascent.

It’s undeniable that Poles must find someone who is. It changes everything.

“You affect the way a defensive coordinator calls the game,” said offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who had Davante Adams with the Packers last season. “Justin affects the way defensive coordinators call the game, and the more players you have on the field that are like that, that makes it really challenging.

“When you have dynamic people, it makes it really hard for a defensive coordinator to dial in on anything. So having that upper echelon receiver obviously creates more opportunities for everybody.”

Diggs is third in the NFL in catches (99), yards (1,299) and touchdown receptions (10). He’s done it in just 14 games. The Bears haven’t had a receiver with numbers like that for a full season in nearly a decade.

And they need one. There was a play in the loss to the Eagles on Sunday in which Fields dropped back, faced immediate pressure, saw a spy ensuring he couldn’t take off running and had zero open wide receivers. That just doesn’t work.

Listen to how Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams described trying to keep track of Diggs this week and imagine a defense having to worry about that type of talent in addition to Fields next season.

“It’s ‘Where’s Waldo?’ [because] you have to know where he is at all times,” Williams said. “It just puts a lot of stress on me. I stay up late at night.”

There aren’t any “stay up late” wide receivers in the upcoming free agent class, so Poles needs to be proactive and take advantage of discontent. Diggs, Adams, A.J. Brown, Calvin Ridley, Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins all got traded in the last three years. Deebo Samuel and D.K. Metcalf were thought to be available for the right price this year.

Lining up anyone on that level, with Claypool and Mooney behind him, gives Fields the advantage of knowing a defense’s attention is diverted in many directions rather than narrowed solely on him.

Bills No. 2 wide receiver Gabe Davis has 752 yards — far more than anyone on the Bears — and tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie each have 40-plus catches. Devin Singletary has roughly the same rushing production as either of the Bears’ running backs, and Allen has run for 705 yards.

There’s simply too much to manage.

Fields, like Allen, presents a unique challenge for any defense. The difference in the Bills’ favor is that Allen isn’t the only challenge.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Chase Claypool, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins all miss Bears practice
A down NFL means things are looking up for the Bears — within reason
Luke Getsy: ‘We won’t sacrifice winning the game’ for Justin Fields’ record
Bears’ loss to Eagles was as good a defeat as you can have
There are no plans to move Bears-Bills kickoff on Saturday with potential blizzard nearing
1st-and-10: Bills missed on Patrick Mahomes, too — with a far better outcome
The Latest
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Chase Claypool, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins all miss Bears practice
One day after the first piece of optimism since he hurt his knee against the Packers, Chase Claypool missed another Bears practice Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_110432288.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Whitney Houston’ biopic gives good love to the troubled singer
Naomi Ackie seems to channel the pop star in a film that doesn’t dig too deep but consistently entertains.
By Richard Roeper
 
A person walks through the snow in Uptown after a February snowfall. Chicago’s first major winter storm of the this season is expected to hit Thursday.
Chicago
Blizzard conditions expected to sweep Chicago area Thursday through Christmas
Less than 6 inches of snow is forecast, but dangerously cold temperatures and brutal wind gusts will make travel treacherous throughout Christmas weekend, officials warned Wednesday.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Brother Rice’s Roderick “Trey” Pierce III signs his commitment to play football for Michigan.
High School Football
Signing Day: Brother Rice’s Trey Pierce signs with Michigan
Trey Pierce is heading to one of the nation’s premier college football programs after signing his letter of intent with Michigan on Wednesday.
By Mike Clark
 
McClellan_news_conference.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Exigen exámenes de sangre tras el descubrimiento de plomo en una escuela de CPS
El Sindicato de Maestros de Chicago quiere que las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago desarrollen un proceso acelerado de pruebas de contaminación por plomo después de que se encontraran altos niveles en una escuela en Bridgeport.
By Brett Chase
 