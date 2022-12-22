The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Bears predictions: Week 16 vs. Bills

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Saturday against the Bills:

By  Patrick FinleyJason LieserMark PotashRick TelanderRick Morrissey and Laurence Holmes
   
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears

The Bears and Bills played in the 2021 preseason.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Saturday against the Bills:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bills, 27-20

Unfortunately for the Bears, it’s going to be Bills weather Saturday at Soldier Field. Buffalonians probably look at the predicted high temperature of 8 and call it amateur hour. Probably look at the Bears’ 3-11 record and think the same thing. They might want to worry a bit about Justin Fields’ cold-hearted running ability.  Season: 10-4.

RICK TELANDER

Bills, 28-21

The Bears might want to win this game, but they hopefully fall short. Beating the Bills in weather not suitable for Buffalo, Chicago, or even the North Pole is a more of a survival tale than a meaningful sports drama. One good thing: an injury on the field will not need to be iced—open air should do it. Season: 8-6.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Bills, 24-17

For the most part, the changes Matt Eberflus requested for the Soldier Field turf have turned out aces. That will be put to the test on Saturday. The freezing cold won’t be the issue — the wind is a bigger deal. Both of these offenses will suffer because of it, but we could see some spectacular plays from two of the best young quarterbacks in the game. Season: 8-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 21-20

Before you think I’ve gotten into the egg nog early — I have a great homemade recipe, actually — remember that the Bears started the season by beating one of the league’s best teams during an extraordinary meteorological event. Why not again? Season: 8-6.

JASON LIESER

Bills, 32-22

The teams that have contained the Bills have mostly been the ones with elite defenses. The Bears are one of the NFL’s worst, and their pass rush has been non-existent. The march to the No. 2 pick continues. Season: 7-7.

MARK POTASH

Bills, 19-16

In windy, cold conditions that will make passing difficult, the Bears and their top-ranked running game might actually have the advantage. This could be an upset special. But Josh Allen and the Bills know how to win.  Season: 8-6.

