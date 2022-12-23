The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh not fined for hitting Bears QB Justin Fields

Suh was not fined, but clearly hit Fields late on his seven-yard scramble in the first quarter.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Justin Fields running with the ball against the Eagles.

Fields ran 15 times for 95 yards against the Eagles on Sunday.

Getty

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was exasperated when officials didn’t flag Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh for hitting him in the head on his slide at the end of a seven-yard run in the first quarter Sunday, and he’ll be a little more irritated to learn the NFL issued no discipline.

The league did not fine Suh for the hit, a source said.

“There’s just been too many times where I’ve slid and [been] hit too late and I don’t get the flag,” Fields said this week when asked specifically about that play. “I’m going to be on the refs looking for a call ... I’m going to be begging for those calls and just hope I get one — one — in the near future.”

Suh has a long history of being flagged and fined for egregious hits, including a $15,000 penalty for unnecessary roughness against Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in 2010. He has been fined nearly $700,000 in his career.

