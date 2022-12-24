The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR Chase Claypool inactive vs. Bills

It’s his second consecutive absence after hurting his knee against the Packers on Dec. 4.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears WR Chase Claypool inactive vs. Bills
A photo of Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool catching a pass in warmups.

Claypool will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury.

Getty

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will miss his second game in a row with a right knee injury.

Equanimeous St. Brown also is out with a concussion for Saturday’s home game against the Bills, leaving the Bears with Dante Pettis (15 catches this season), Byron Pringle (seven) and N’Keal Harry (five) as their top receivers. Rookie Velus Jones could get an opportunity, too, though the coaches have been frustrated with his poor play throughout the season.

Guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins were also ruled out. Both were doubtful heading into the game. Whitehair hurt his knee last week against the Eagles, while Jenkins was taken off the field on a backboard with a neck injury. Jenkins went to the hospital but returned to Halas Hall on Monday.

Claypool hasn’t given the Bears the boost they wanted when they traded for him at the deadline. He has 12 catches for 111 yards and has played just 145 snaps over five games, making it difficult for the Bears to assess what he can do.

“You want to be able to evaluate those things, and when a player’s out, you don’t get to do that,” coach Matt Eberflus said this week.

Other Bears ruled inactive Sunday include: tight end Trevon Wesco (calf), defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and quarterback Tim Boyle. The Bears put cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (finger) and Kindle Vildor (ankle) on IR on Saturday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh not fined for hitting Bears QB Justin Fields
Bears shut down top CB Jaylon Johnson for season as he, Kindle Vildor go on IR
Bears vs. Bills — What to Watch 4
Cold, hard truth: ‘Bear Weather’ fun but still a myth
Bears’ defense overmatched by Bills, but ‘we’re not soft’
Josh Allen is proof of QB development — and Bears’ Justin Fields can be next
The Latest
A commuter places her hands in her pocket while wearing a mask as she walks from the bus stop on Roosevelt Road in the West Loop, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Forecasters said it was the coldest December day on record in Chicago since 1983.
Weather
Temperatures rise — barely— after Chicago’s coldest December day in nearly 40 years
The city was poised for an 11-degree increase from Friday, as wind gusts went from the 45-to-50 mph range down to a still bone-chilling 30-to-35 mph, forecasters said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
NSCcover.JPG
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock, Ep. 145: Previewing the holiday tournaments
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen sit down and preview the state’s biggest holiday basketball tournaments in this episode.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears (2) floats in the lane as he shoots against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Previewing the Pontiac holiday tournament
It’s been two decades since Joliet played in the championship game at Pontiac. If they get there this year they will likely get a shot at the No. 1 team in the state on one of the biggest stages.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Thornton’s Tiyuan Mcdaniel, use the pick from Thurman Thomas (13) to get around Kankakee’s CaRon Johnson (1).
High School Basketball
Previewing the Big Dipper holiday tournament
Can this year’s tournament grab enough headlines, though, to help build towards a full revival in coming years?
By Joe Henricksen
 
Brother Rice’s Khalil Ross (31) controls the ball.
High School Basketball
Previewing Bloomington’s State Farm holiday tournament
Exactly how good is Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin?
By Joe Henricksen
 