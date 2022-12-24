Bears WR Chase Claypool inactive vs. Bills

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will miss his second game in a row with a right knee injury.

Equanimeous St. Brown also is out with a concussion for Saturday’s home game against the Bills, leaving the Bears with Dante Pettis (15 catches this season), Byron Pringle (seven) and N’Keal Harry (five) as their top receivers. Rookie Velus Jones could get an opportunity, too, though the coaches have been frustrated with his poor play throughout the season.

Guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins were also ruled out. Both were doubtful heading into the game. Whitehair hurt his knee last week against the Eagles, while Jenkins was taken off the field on a backboard with a neck injury. Jenkins went to the hospital but returned to Halas Hall on Monday.

Claypool hasn’t given the Bears the boost they wanted when they traded for him at the deadline. He has 12 catches for 111 yards and has played just 145 snaps over five games, making it difficult for the Bears to assess what he can do.

“You want to be able to evaluate those things, and when a player’s out, you don’t get to do that,” coach Matt Eberflus said this week.

Other Bears ruled inactive Sunday include: tight end Trevon Wesco (calf), defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and quarterback Tim Boyle. The Bears put cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (finger) and Kindle Vildor (ankle) on IR on Saturday.

