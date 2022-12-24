Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense

On a 33-yard touchdown run in the third quarter Saturday at Soldier Field, a Bills running back wasn’t touched until he got to the 1. On a 27-yard score later in the same period, he wasn’t touched at all.

Good luck trying to parse which effort was worse.

The Bears gave up 8.2 yards per carry in the 35-13 loss to the Bills, a team that is typically far more dangerous when the ball is in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands than it is when he hands it off.

If it felt historically bad, it’s because it was. The Bills’ 8.2 yards per carry was the ninth-most the Bears have given up in the 103 seasons the franchise has been in existence.

It was actually much worse than that. With six minutes to play — before the Bills were content to run the clock — the Bears had allowed 234 rushing yards on 23 Bills carries. That abysmal average — 10.2 yards per carry — would have been the most any Bears team has ever given up.

With freezing temperatures and high winds daring teams to pass, running backs Devin Singletary (12 carries for 106 yards) and James Cook (11 for 99) each ran for season highs.

“It’s coaching and effort and responsibility by the player,” head coach Matt Eberflus said.

All were lacking. On an already-depleted defense, that’s a recipe for disaster.

A franchise that traded Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith and franchise sacks leader Robert Quinn and lost safety Eddie Jackson to a foot injury played with as many backups as starters Saturday. Of the 14 Bears defenders who made tackles Saturday, only six were penciled in to start in Week 1.

They lost middle linebacker Jack Sanborn, their leader in tackles since taking Smith’s place, for the season after he hurt his ankle last week. Saturday, starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor joined him on injured reserve.

The Bears were left to play three rookie cornerbacks in nickel defense — second-rounder Kyler Gordon and undrafted free agents Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell. The Bears’ pass defense held up well, holding Allen to 172 passing yards and a 71.3 passer rating.

The Bills were content to run.

On first-and-10 from the Bears’ 33 on the Bills’ first drive of the second half, Allen handed to Singletary, who ran behind pulling right tackle Spencer Brown. Caught blitzing Blackwell from the opposite direction of the run, the Bears were outnumbered. Brown blocked linebacker Nicholas Morrow while Singletary sprinted untouched toward safety Jaquan Brisker, who squared up to try to tackle him at the 23.

Singletary shuffled his feet and broke left. Brisker froze. When he turned to chase him, he slipped. Jones, deep in coverage, didn’t realize the Bills were running; when he did, he got blocked.

Neither Brisker nor Jones touched the running back. The only Bears player who did was Blackwell — and it was at the 1, as he fell into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.

“Seeing a hole burst wide open, untouched,” Brisker said. “Tried to get him down. He made a good cut. And he scored. …

“Everybody has a job to do on the defense … Untouched? That’s the results. Somebody didn’t do their job.”

Morrow said the Bills had a “good call” on against the Bears’ blitz.

“Sometimes when you have pressures on and they pull, you’re a man short,” he said.

One fewer Bears player touched a Bills running back on their next touchdown. With the ball at the 27, Allen handed to Cook, who ran between the right guard and right tackle. He bounced outside the right hashmarks, past linebacker Joe Thomas, and cut inside, causing safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to slip. He followed receiver Stefon Diggs into the end zone.

“They were more physical,” Brisker said. “Made a lot of great plays.”

The Bears didn’t make enough.