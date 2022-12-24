The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense

The Bears gave up 8.2 yards per carry in the 35-13 loss to the Bills, a team that is typically far more dangerous when the ball is in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands than it is when he hands it off.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense
Bills running back Devin Singletary runs away from the Bears on Saturday.

Bills running back Devin Singletary runs away from the Bears on Saturday.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

On a 33-yard touchdown run in the third quarter Saturday at Soldier Field, a Bills running back wasn’t touched until he got to the 1. On a 27-yard score later in the same period, he wasn’t touched at all.

Good luck trying to parse which effort was worse.

The Bears gave up 8.2 yards per carry in the 35-13 loss to the Bills, a team that is typically far more dangerous when the ball is in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands than it is when he hands it off.

If it felt historically bad, it’s because it was. The Bills’ 8.2 yards per carry was the ninth-most the Bears have given up in the 103 seasons the franchise has been in existence.

It was actually much worse than that. With six minutes to play — before the Bills were content to run the clock — the Bears had allowed 234 rushing yards on 23 Bills carries. That abysmal average — 10.2 yards per carry — would have been the most any Bears team has ever given up.

With freezing temperatures and high winds daring teams to pass, running backs Devin Singletary (12 carries for 106 yards) and James Cook (11 for 99) each ran for season highs.

“It’s coaching and effort and responsibility by the player,” head coach Matt Eberflus said.

All were lacking. On an already-depleted defense, that’s a recipe for disaster.

Related

A franchise that traded Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith and franchise sacks leader Robert Quinn and lost safety Eddie Jackson to a foot injury played with as many backups as starters Saturday. Of the 14 Bears defenders who made tackles Saturday, only six were penciled in to start in Week 1.

They lost middle linebacker Jack Sanborn, their leader in tackles since taking Smith’s place, for the season after he hurt his ankle last week. Saturday, starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor joined him on injured reserve.

The Bears were left to play three rookie cornerbacks in nickel defense — second-rounder Kyler Gordon and undrafted free agents Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell. The Bears’ pass defense held up well, holding Allen to 172 passing yards and a 71.3 passer rating.

The Bills were content to run.

On first-and-10 from the Bears’ 33 on the Bills’ first drive of the second half, Allen handed to Singletary, who ran behind pulling right tackle Spencer Brown. Caught blitzing Blackwell from the opposite direction of the run, the Bears were outnumbered. Brown blocked linebacker Nicholas Morrow while Singletary sprinted untouched toward safety Jaquan Brisker, who squared up to try to tackle him at the 23.

Singletary shuffled his feet and broke left. Brisker froze. When he turned to chase him, he slipped. Jones, deep in coverage, didn’t realize the Bills were running; when he did, he got blocked.

Neither Brisker nor Jones touched the running back. The only Bears player who did was Blackwell — and it was at the 1, as he fell into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.

“Seeing a hole burst wide open, untouched,” Brisker said. “Tried to get him down. He made a good cut. And he scored. …

“Everybody has a job to do on the defense … Untouched? That’s the results. Somebody didn’t do their job.”

Morrow said the Bills had a “good call” on against the Bears’ blitz.

“Sometimes when you have pressures on and they pull, you’re a man short,” he said.

One fewer Bears player touched a Bills running back on their next touchdown. With the ball at the 27, Allen handed to Cook, who ran between the right guard and right tackle. He bounced outside the right hashmarks, past linebacker Joe Thomas, and cut inside, causing safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to slip. He followed receiver Stefon Diggs into the end zone.

“They were more physical,” Brisker said. “Made a lot of great plays.”

The Bears didn’t make enough.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’
3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR?
With Justin Fields contained, Bears’ run game withers
Justin Fields has spoiled us, and a cold, ugly loss to the Bills proved it
Bills pull away to defeat depleted Bears 35-13; Justin Fields ‘fine’ after late injury
Bears lead Bills 10-6 at halftime as wind chill hits minus-12, gusts reach 32 mph
The Latest
Bears receiver Velus Jones makes a 44-yard catch Saturday.
Bears
Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’
Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ best pass of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills landed in the arms of the most unlikely receiver: rookie Velus Jones.
By Patrick Finley
 
A fire broke out at a home Feb. 14, 2021, in Wilmette.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Waukegan sports bar
Officers responded to a shooting about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson playing in a game against the Rams.
Bears
3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR?
Plus, a look at kicker Cairo Santos straightening himself out and the rash of fights late in the Bears-Bills game.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs away from Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa (57) in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ 35-13 victory Saturday at Soldier Field.
Bears
With Justin Fields contained, Bears’ run game withers
With the wind almost literally at its back, the Bills defense focused on preventing Fields from beating them with his legs — and it worked. Fields, who came in averaging 100.8 rushing yards in his last eight games, gained just 11 yards on seven carries in 35-13 loss at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields getting tackled Saturday.
Bears
Justin Fields has spoiled us, and a cold, ugly loss to the Bills proved it
The Bears quarterback, who came into the game with 1,000 rushing yards, ran for just 11 on Saturday.
By Rick Morrissey
 