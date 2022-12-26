The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 26, 2022
Bears QB Justin Fields healthy, won’t be shut down

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is healthy enough to play the next two games — and will.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has started 14 games this season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said quarterback Justin Fields is healthy enough to play the next two games — and will.

Fields had his foot stepped on during his last pass play in Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills at Soldier Field.

“He’s healthy, he’s ready to go this week,” Eberflus said Monday at Halas Hall.

There’s been no thought given to shutting the quarterback down for the season, Eberflus said. The Bears are currently the second-worst team in the NFL, and are only a half-game behind the Texans for the first pick in the 2023 draft.

There’s a reason to keep playing Fields, Eberflus said.

“We have to get better,” he said. “We want to improve.”

Eberflus said he believes there’s value in learning how to win. Fields has an added benefit of chasing an NFL record: he needs 197 rushing yards to surpass Lamar Jackson’s 2019 record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

