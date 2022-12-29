Bears predictions: Week 17 at Lions

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Lions:

RICK MORRISSEY

Lions, 31-27

The Lions’ playoff hopes are dangling by a thread. At 7-8, they need this game. The Bears need the season to be over so they can get down to the business of getting better players into their locker room. But they still have Justin Fields, who will enjoy a domed stadium that has sure footing. Season: 11-4.

RICK TELANDER

Lions, 26-18

You want to win games, but then you don’t—not when you’re in a race to the bottom with the terrible Texans. The prize of course is finishing last, or first. The draft is all — 3-14 could be a winner. Season: 9-6.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Lions, 34-30

Dan Campbell and his Lions are desperate. They need a a playoff berth to vindicate their struggles over the last two seasons. On top of that Jared Goff has played some of his best football this season. Amon-Ra St. Brown could have a field day if the Bears can’t sustain a pass rush. I love that this game will be played indoors. Expect a shootout. Pew-Pew!!! Season: 9-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Lions, 40-38

Only one team has allowed more points than the Bears’ 393: the Lions, who have given up 401. The slit-film turf at Ford Field is more a threat to Fields than the Lions defense. Be careful, Justin: that’s the surface that the NFLPA considers the most dangerous. Season: 8-7.

JASON LIESER

Bears, 29-26

The Bears should’ve beaten the Lions when they met at Soldier Field last month and, while they’re certainly outmanned again, this is a winnable game for a team with a lot of pent up frustration. It hurts their draft pick, but the players aren’t thinking about that. Season: 8-7.

MARK POTASH

Lions, 30-27

In more comfortable working conditions at Ford Field, even a short-handed Bears offense will produce against the Lions’ 32nd-ranked defense. But with their defense vs. the Lions’ fourth-ranked offense, the Bears will have to play keep away to pull off the upset. Season: 9-6.