The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 17 at Lions

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Lions:

By  Patrick FinleyRick TelanderRick MorrisseyMark PotashJason Lieser and Laurence Holmes
   
SHARE Bears predictions: Week 17 at Lions
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Lions last month.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Lions:

RICK MORRISSEY

Lions, 31-27

The Lions’ playoff hopes are dangling by a thread. At 7-8, they need this game. The Bears need the season to be over so they can get down to the business of getting better players into their locker room. But they still have Justin Fields, who will enjoy a domed stadium that has sure footing. Season: 11-4.

RICK TELANDER

Lions, 26-18

You want to win games, but then you don’t—not when you’re in a race to the bottom with the terrible Texans. The prize of course is finishing last, or first. The draft is all — 3-14 could be a winner. Season: 9-6.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Lions, 34-30

Dan Campbell and his Lions are desperate. They need a a playoff berth to vindicate their struggles over the last two seasons. On top of that Jared Goff has played some of his best football this season. Amon-Ra St. Brown could have a field day if the Bears can’t sustain a pass rush. I love that this game will be played indoors. Expect a shootout. Pew-Pew!!! Season: 9-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Lions, 40-38

Only one team has allowed more points than the Bears’ 393: the Lions, who have given up 401. The slit-film turf at Ford Field is more a threat to Fields than the Lions defense. Be careful, Justin: that’s the surface that the NFLPA considers the most dangerous. Season: 8-7.

JASON LIESER

Bears, 29-26

The Bears should’ve beaten the Lions when they met at Soldier Field last month and, while they’re certainly outmanned again, this is a winnable game for a team with a lot of pent up frustration. It hurts their draft pick, but the players aren’t thinking about that. Season: 8-7.

MARK POTASH

Lions, 30-27

In more comfortable working conditions at Ford Field, even a short-handed Bears offense will produce against the Lions’ 32nd-ranked defense. But with their defense vs. the Lions’ fourth-ranked offense, the Bears will have to play keep away to pull off the upset. Season: 9-6.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notebook: RG Teven Jenkins says he’ll play vs. Lions in return from neck injury
Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson making an argument for Bears to draft a DE
As tumult continues on offensive line and at wide receiver, QB Justin Fields keeps pushing
Bears DE Trevis Gipson’s season lost in transition
NFL’s slide rule was not made with someone as fast and elusive as Justin Fields in mind
Bears QB Justin Fields healthy, eager for wins in final two games
The Latest
The U.S. Senate should act on the legislation that would bar the government from seizing records from journalists or their phone and internet providers except in a few emergency situations.
Year In Review 2022
From essential Chicago house songs to dibs etiquette, Sun-Times readers sounded off in 2022
Read some of our favorite answers to the “question of the day” this past year.
By Matt Moore
 
Ashlyn Harmon of New Orleans searches for her Southwest Airlines bags among hundreds of others Wednesday at Midway Airport.
Transportation
Southwest cuts 2,300 flights, schedule in sustained chaos
Southwest was the only airline unable to recover from storm-related delays that began over the weekend when snow, ice and high winds raked portions of the country.
By Associated Press
 
Manifestation is, at its core, believing you are the person who can achieve the goals you set.&nbsp;
Well
What is manifestation? Some tips for beginners
Manifesting is “to make evident or certain by showing or displaying.” In other words, it’s the practice of trying to bring something into your life through belief.
By Clare Mulroy | USAT
 
One recent study found that patients who used VR headsets needed markedly less sedation prior to surgery than the control group.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Virtual reality headsets might be effective add-on for anesthesia
This is being explored in conjunction with what’s known as regional anesthesia, in which the surgical patients is sedated but remains conscious.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom who never helped me wants me to help her
When her children were young she drank too much and ran the streets, and now she expects daughter to clean and shop for her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 