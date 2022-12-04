3 takeaways from Bears’ 28-19 loss to Packers

The Bears have now lost eight consecutive games to the Packers by a total of 101 points. Even in a season when everything seems to be crumbling in Green Bay, this is still far from a legitimate rivalry.

Here are three takeaways from the latest defeat:

Fields’ long runs

Justin Fields has three of the top four runs by a quarterback this season, trailing only Lamar Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown. Fields had a 67-yard touchdown against the Lions, a 61-yarder against the Dolphins and added a 56-yarder against the Packers on Sunday.

Kmet’s uptick

With Darnell Mooney out, tight end Cole Kmet was the Bears’ leading receiver with six catches for 72 yards on seven targets. After just 14 catches through eight games, Kmet has 21 for 249 and four touchdowns over the last five.

Scary schedule

The harsh reality is that this was one of the most winnable games left on the Bears’ schedule. Their next two opponents, the Eagles and Bills, are a combined 20-4. Both are in the top three in scoring and top eight in defense. Both have MVP-candidates at quarterback.

