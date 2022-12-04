The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
He’s baaaaack — Justin Fields runs for 56-yard TD vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields announced his return to action Sunday in a big way, running for a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the rival Packers at Soldier Field.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before the Packers game Sunday.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

On second-and-11 with 3:09 to play, Fields faked a handoff up the middle to running back David Montgomery and sidestepped blitzing cornerback Keisean Nixon in the backfield. He sprinted up the right hashmark otherwise untouched. By the time he reached the Packers’ 30, there was no one left in front of him,

Fields separated his left shoulder two weeks ago against the Falcons. After missing the Jets game, he became a full practice participant Thursday and was confirmed as the starter Friday.

Fields’ touchdown run was the fourth-longest by any quarterback this season — and the third-longest of his season. He had touchdown runs of 67 and 61 yards earlier this year.

The Bears offense doesn’t appear to be making any concessions for his injury; on Fields’ first drive against the Packers, he ran three times — twice on scrambles and once on a third-and-1 sneak.

