Monday, December 5, 2022
Bears’ Equanimeous St. Brown reacts to ex-teammate calling him a ‘scrub’

Bears receiver Equanimeous St Brown received an apology text from Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander on Sunday — but didn’t know what it was for. Monday morning, he found out.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown catches a pass Sunday.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Monday morning, he found out. In a postgame interview, Alexander — who intercepted Justin Fields’ pass when he jumped in front of St. Brown with about three minutes to play — called the receiver a “scrub.”

The two were teammates together in Green Bay for four years, and were in the same draft class.

“I mean he had already apologized for it, so it was probably heat of the moment for him,” St. Brown said Monday. “I don’t take anything personal. Yeah, it is what it is.”

He said Alexander is about more than the one comment.

“I know how he is as a person,” St. Brown said. “He’s a great player. A lot of DBs talk a lot. He apologized, it is what it is. People talk [crap].”

St. Brown had three catches for 85 yards Sunday, including a 56-yarder with Alexander in coverage. That’s what prompted Alexander’s comments.

“Man, he a scrub,” he said in the locker room after the game. “I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch.”

St. Brown was criticized by both Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus for not fighting his way out of a curl route late in the game, which led to Alexander intercepting the pass. At the least, they said, he needed to try to keep the pass from becoming an interception.

“I’ve got to try to get that ball out sooner,” St. Brown said.

