The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears sign OL Dakota Dozier to 1-year deal

Dozier, who turns 31 in April, is considered a depth piece.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
 March 23, 2022 05:00 PM
SHARE Bears sign OL Dakota Dozier to 1-year deal
merlin_94935329.jpg

Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier lines up against the Bears in 2020.

David Berding, AP Photos

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to remake his offensive line Wednesday when he signed former Vikings guard Dakota Dozier to a one-year contract.

Dozier, who turns 31 in April, is considered a depth piece. He started 16 games in 2020, all at left guard. He appeared in six games, starting none, last season. In a scary incident last year, Dozier had trouble breathing, went to the emergency room with COVID-19 pneumonia and remained in the hospital for three days. 

In 2019, he started four times, with at least one at center and each guard positions. 

In 2014, the Jets drafted Dozier, who’d been a tackle at Furman, in the fourth round. He spent his first four years with the team, starting seven games and appearing in 31 more.

Dozier joins another former NFC North rival on the Bears’ interior offensive line — Lucas Patrick figures to start at center after spending the past five seasons with the Packers.

Also Wednesday, safety Deon Bush agreed to join the Chiefs on a one-year deal. A fourth-round pick from Miami in 2016, Bush started 13 games over six seasons with the Bears. He played 44 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps last season and had a career-high two interceptions, 40 tackles, five passes defended and four starts.

Despite DeAndre Houston-Carson re-signing with the team Sunday, the Bears need a starting safety to play opposite Eddie Jackson. Tashaun Gipson, who filled that role the last two seasons, is a free agent.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Amazon teams Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit for ‘Thursday Night Football’
Bears safety Deon Bush signs with Chiefs
Ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson pined to play in Rams’ offense while watching from afar
Bears WR Byron Pringle: ‘Justin Fields comes to play’
Center Lucas Patrick brings grit — and a winning attitude — to Bears’ offense
The Latest
Toews__3_.jpg
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews’ Blackhawks future uncertain as he considers ‘what it’d be like to play for another team’
Toews has realized the rebuilding Hawks are heading in a new direction, but otherwise he’s just starting to sort through conflicting thoughts about his own future.
By Ben Pope
March 23, 2022 05:34 PM
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
Sam Howell: NFL Draft Odds, Pick Projection, Stats & Highlights
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 23, 2022 05:30 PM
Allen Robinson celebrates a win in Las Vegas.
Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Monitoring new Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ moves:
By Patrick FinleyMark Potash, and 1 more
March 23, 2022 05:24 PM
Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2020
Columnists
When Sun-Times didn’t hire Madeleine Albright, it changed her life; editor called her ‘honey’
A rebuff by a top editor at the Sun-Times was a turning point in the life of Albright, who became the first female Secretary of State when President Bill Clinton tapped her for the post.
By Lynn Sweet
March 23, 2022 05:06 PM
SIMSMETAL_032422_10.jpg
Environment
Pilsen kids ask EPA head to protect them from ‘massive amounts of pollutants in ... air we breathe’
After about a 30-minute standoff with EPA staff and security, six children from Pilsen were allowed to meet with Administrator Debra Shore about pollution concerns.
By Brett Chase
March 23, 2022 04:28 PM