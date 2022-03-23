Bears sign OL Dakota Dozier to 1-year deal

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to remake his offensive line Wednesday when he signed former Vikings guard Dakota Dozier to a one-year contract.

Dozier, who turns 31 in April, is considered a depth piece. He started 16 games in 2020, all at left guard. He appeared in six games, starting none, last season. In a scary incident last year, Dozier had trouble breathing, went to the emergency room with COVID-19 pneumonia and remained in the hospital for three days.

In 2019, he started four times, with at least one at center and each guard positions.

In 2014, the Jets drafted Dozier, who’d been a tackle at Furman, in the fourth round. He spent his first four years with the team, starting seven games and appearing in 31 more.

Dozier joins another former NFC North rival on the Bears’ interior offensive line — Lucas Patrick figures to start at center after spending the past five seasons with the Packers.

Also Wednesday, safety Deon Bush agreed to join the Chiefs on a one-year deal. A fourth-round pick from Miami in 2016, Bush started 13 games over six seasons with the Bears. He played 44 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps last season and had a career-high two interceptions, 40 tackles, five passes defended and four starts.

Despite DeAndre Houston-Carson re-signing with the team Sunday, the Bears need a starting safety to play opposite Eddie Jackson. Tashaun Gipson, who filled that role the last two seasons, is a free agent.

