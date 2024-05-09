Canadian police are searching for former Bears CB Buster Skrine

Police in Canada are hunting for Buster Skrine, a former Bears cornerback, after his ankle monitor went offline while he was free on bail.

Skrine, 34, was arrested at Pearson International Airport in Toronto in August and charged with fraud. Skrine is accused of opening bank accounts throughout Canada with bad checks and withdrawing cash before the checks failed to clear.

According to a release distributed by the Durham Regional Police, Skrine was transferred to the Saskatchewan Correctional Centre on Aug. 9 to face additional fraud charges. Three days later, he was granted bail on the condition he return to Durham to attend court and that he wear a GPS monitoring device.

He didn’t attend his court date Monday and his monitor went offline.

Skrine played from the Bears from 2019-20. He was a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2011 and played for five teams in a career that lasted until 2021.

