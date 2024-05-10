Bears third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie won't practice this offseason

Kiran Amegadjie, the Bears’ third-round draft pick, won’t practice this offseason as he recovers from a quad injury. The Bears expect him to be healthy in time for training camp in July, coach Matt Eberflus said before Friday’s rookie minicamp practice.

The swing tackle played only four games for Yale last year before suffering the injury. The Bears expected they’d have to bring him along slowly when they picked him 75th overall last month.

The Bears will have organized team activities earlier this month and a mandatory minicamp in June. They’ll start training camp July 19 — about a week earlier than normal, given the team’s participation in the Hall of Fame Game against the Titans.

Amegadjie, a Hinsdale Central alum, was available in the third round in part because of his injury-shortened season at Yale. He could have stayed an extra season in college but chose to enter the draft this month.