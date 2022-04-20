Bears miss Khalil Mack: ‘I learned a lot from him’

The Bears’ trade of Khalil Mack to the Chargers caught his teammates off guard. They still don’t seem to have recovered.

“Hey, it sucks seeing one of your guys go, one of the leaders,” linebacker Roquan Smith said Wednesday. “But hey, life goes on. I know he’s gonna do well out there in LA. You know, a healthy Mack is a damn good player, as we all know.”

The trade, agreed to in early March, netted the Bears the No. 48 overall pick in next week’s draft and a sixth-rounder in 2023. It was a tacit admission that the Bears are rebuilding.

Defensive end Trevis Gipson, who played behind Mack last year, remembers exactly where he was when he heard about the trade. He was at a friend’s house, and he thought his buddies were joking.

“So when I did see it on my phone, it was sort of like, ‘I can’t believe it’,” he said. “But at the same time, I do understand that it’s a business and things happen.”

He said he’ll miss the six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.

“It sort of bothered me a little bit because I stole a lot of information from him,” he said. “Well, I hate to use the word ‘steal.’ But, yeah, I learned a lot from Khalil, man. He paved the way with a lot of things and showed me right from wrong. How to do certain techniques, how to carry myself as a vet in this league.”

Both he and Smith still stay in touch with Mack.

“I got a lot of respect for him,” Smith said. “I learned a lot from him. I appreciate him.”