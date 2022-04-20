The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears miss Khalil Mack: ‘I learned a lot from him’

The Bears’ trade of Khalil Mack to the Chargers caught his teammates off guard. They still don’t seem to have recovered.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears miss Khalil Mack: ‘I learned a lot from him’
Former Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack looks on before the Ravens game in November.

The Bears traded pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers last month.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears’ trade of Khalil Mack to the Chargers caught his teammates off guard. They still don’t seem to have recovered.

“Hey, it sucks seeing one of your guys go, one of the leaders,” linebacker Roquan Smith said Wednesday. “But hey, life goes on. I know he’s gonna do well out there in LA. You know, a healthy Mack is a damn good player, as we all know.”

The trade, agreed to in early March, netted the Bears the No. 48 overall pick in next week’s draft and a sixth-rounder in 2023. It was a tacit admission that the Bears are rebuilding.

Defensive end Trevis Gipson, who played behind Mack last year, remembers exactly where he was when he heard about the trade. He was at a friend’s house, and he thought his buddies were joking.

“So when I did see it on my phone, it was sort of like, ‘I can’t believe it’,” he said. “But at the same time, I do understand that it’s a business and things happen.”

He said he’ll miss the six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.

“It sort of bothered me a little bit because I stole a lot of information from him,” he said. “Well, I hate to use the word ‘steal.’ But, yeah, I learned a lot from Khalil, man. He paved the way with a lot of things and showed me right from wrong. How to do certain techniques, how to carry myself as a vet in this league.”

Both he and Smith still stay in touch with Mack.

“I got a lot of respect for him,” Smith said. “I learned a lot from him. I appreciate him.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
LB Roquan Smith ‘absolutely’ envisions staying with Bears on contract extension
The Latest
Workers ride a construction lift to start demolishing Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the Englewood neighborhood after the Department of Buildings determined that the structure “poses a potential danger to surrounding buildings and public safety,” Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022.
News
Demolition begins on Englewood church gutted by fire
Building inspectors ordered the demolition of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church because the building was structurally unsound after the fire.
By Mitch Dudek and David Struett
 
The Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the film “Rust” was being filmed, is photographed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 23, 2021.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ film company over Alec Baldwin shooting
New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau said Rust Movie Productions must pay $136,793, and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols.
By Morgan Lee | Associated Press
 
Tio Hardiman, founder and executive director of Violence Interrupters, speaks at a press conference at the Sox-35th Street Red Line Station announcing plans for making travel on Red Line trains safer for passengers. Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Transportation
Volunteers to patrol Red Line trains Friday
Anti-violence activist Tio Hardiman calls on city, CPD to collaborate with volunteers amid rising crime on CTA trains.
By Andy Grimm
 
All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
WR Deebo Samuel seeking a trade from 49ers
Samuel is entering the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the second round in 2019 and is looking to take advantage of the exploding market of receiver contracts.
By Josh Dubow | Associated Press
 
Roquan Smith is shown here taking selfies with Bears fans after a game at Soldier Field.
Bears
LB Roquan Smith ‘absolutely’ envisions staying with Bears on contract extension
This should be an easy deal to make. Both sides have said they want to work something out, and Bears GM Ryan Poles ideally wants it done before the season starts.
By Jason Lieser
 