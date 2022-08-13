The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Roquan Smith works out at Soldier Field, doesn’t play

Smith, who demanded a trade Tuesday, did conditioning work with his teammates about two hours before kickoff of Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Chiefs.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith walks off the field Saturday after a pregame conditioning session.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was on the turf at Soldier Field on Saturday — but he wasn’t playing.

Smith, who demanded a trade Tuesday, did conditioning work with his teammates about two hours before kickoff of Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Chiefs. When the game began, Smith stood on the Bears sideline in a navy T-shirt, shorts and a camouflage Bears visor.

Speaking in his weekly appearance the team-sanctioned pregame show, general manager Ryan Poles reiterated what he said Tuesday.

“I’ll say it over and over — I love the player and what he’s done on the field,” Poles said on WBBM-AM. “This is a very unique situation that we’re handling the best we can. We hope to have him in a Chicago Bears uniform.”

Smith has been a “hold-in” since the start of training camp, attending team meetings but not practicing. The Bears put him on the physically unable to perform list to start camp with an injury they never detailed. Not coincidentally, they took him off the PUP list the day after Smith accused the team’s new front office of failing to negotiate in good faith. Smith did not practice Thursday despite being healthy, prompting coach Matt Eberflus to, for the first time, not bother defending his star player.

He said reporters would have to ask Smith why he didn’t practice. The Bears refused to make Smith available for interviews, saying, ironically, that team rules prevent him from talking until he practices.

Smith wants a contract worth around $100 million over five years, which is what linebackers Shaquille Leonard and Fred Warner got from the Colts and 49ers, respectively, last year.

The Latest
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields warming up before the preseason game against the Chiefs on Saturday.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields appears fine after hit to head in preseason game vs. Chiefs
Safety Juan Thornhill dropped his right should into Fields’ head on a slide, and Fields couldn’t believe there was no flag.
By Jason Lieser
 
At least 13 people were shot across Chicago over the first night of the weekend.
Crime
62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 9 others wounded
Two men were fatally shot Friday in their vehicles in separate shootings about three miles apart on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22217114550473.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA players say league needs charter flights now, and they’re right
The league’s collective-bargaining agreement with the players, signed in 2020 and effective through the 2027 season, doesn’t include charter flights
By Annie Costabile
 
A man was shot and killed Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington Heights.
Crime
Man shot, killed while driving in Washington Heights
The man, 38, was driving in the 500 block of West 95th Street when someone fired a gun from the sidewalk.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot and killed in Englewood.
Crime
Man fatally shot at stop sign in Englewood
The man, 62, was in a stopped vehicle about 11:09 p.m. in the 800 block of West 71st Street when he was shot in the head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 