Saturday, August 20, 2022
Bears S Jaquan Brisker out with right hand injury

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Bears drafted Jaquan Brisker in Round 2.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker will miss an extended period of time with a right hand injury, head coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday night.

Eberflus said the Bears were “hopeful” that Brisker would return before the season opener on Sept. 11, but that the team should find out more information soon.

Brisker hurt his hand in the Bears’ preseason opener against the Chiefs on Aug. 11 but didn’t feel the injury until he woke up the next morning, the coach said.

“You know, sometimes you wake up with these hand injuries and it just shows up,” he said. “It feels like you just kind of tweaked it a little bit —and all the sudden the next day there it is.”

The Bears drafted Brisker in the second round. He arrived at training camp on time, signing his rookie contract the morning of the day that veterans reported. He and the Bears had quibbled about guarantees he’d receive in Year 3 of the deal.

The team’s coaches have praised the Penn State alum since the day he arrived at rookie minicamp, saying that his knack for takeaways and comfort level in the defense made him a natural fit at the starting strong safety.

DeAndre Houston-Carson started in Brisker’s place Thursday in Seattle.

