The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Matt Nagy would change nothing — and everything — about Bears stint

“There’s the grieving process — I think that’s normal,” the former Bears head coach said. “But you have to use that to be better.”

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Matt Nagy would change nothing — and everything — about Bears stint
Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy talks to quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne before a training camp practice at Missouri Western State University last month.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy talks to quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne before a training camp practice at Missouri Western State University last month.

Colin E. Braley/AP

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy was talking about reflection, evaluation, and, true to form, a self-help book he read earlier this year.

“I had plenty of time to do it,” he said, “once I got fired.”

Chairman George McCaskey canned Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace the morning after the Bears’ season ended. A month-and-a-half later, Nagy was back in his familiar red and gold, hired by mentor Andy Reid to coach the Chiefs’ quarterbacks. Except for his four-year Bears stint, Nagy had worked for Reid his entire professional life.

During that month-and-a-half between jobs, Nagy reflected more about his four years as Bears head coach than he will Saturday, when the Chiefs pull into Soldier Field for the preseason opener.

“There’s the grieving process,” he said after the Chiefs’ training camp practice at Missouri Western State University. “I think that’s normal. But you have to use that to be better.”

The Bears went 12-4 and reached the playoffs in Nagy’s first season. Over Nagy’s final three seasons, though, only two teams averaged fewer yards per play. Nagy said “there was disappointment and there was discouragement” with how his tenure ended, with a 6-11 record and questions about whether he stunted quarterback Justin Fields’ development.He finished 34-31 with two playoff losses.

Related

Last year, Bears fans chanted for him to be fired during home games. Some did so with glee. Now he signs autographs and Chiefs fans call out his name — which “means a lot to me,” he said — at practice.

“I know I’m not defeated,” he said. “I know those other [Bears] players, coaches and people aren’t defeated. So we just gotta be better.”

The Chiefs, though, have Patrick Mahomes. The Bears do not. Asked if he’d confronted the Chiefs’ star quarterback about counting to 10 on his fingers after scoring against the Bears in 2019 — Mahomes was drafted 10th, eight spots behind Mitch Trubisky — Nagy laughed, and then demurred.

Nagy later rattled off the names of his Bears bosses, starting with matriarch Virginia McCaskey, and said his relationship with them will last beyond his four-year stint.

“I wouldn’t change anything … of those four years’ experiences,” he said. “I’d change a lot of what happened, wishing we’d won more and could have done more. But I learned a lot. That part I wouldn’t change. I think I gotta be able to self-reflect on where I went wrong and how I could have been better.”

Bears players have already volunteered that information back at Halas Hall. Many consider new coach Matt Eberflus’ practices to be the hardest they’ve ever experienced. Last week, Darnell Mooney said Bears receivers were practicing a basic, essential drill —how to get open when the quarterback scrambles — far more than they did under Nagy.

“You look back and say, ‘I would change this, I would change that.’” Nagy said. “There are different silos that I look at and say, ‘OK, I would probably do something different here.’ And then you can get into the schematics, the Xs and Os, the personnel, etc.

“But at the same point in time, you learn from some of that: ‘OK, if I were to go back and have that opportunity, would I handle it the same way?’ Maybe for some instances yes, maybe for some no. In the end, for us, it just didn’t end how we wanted it to. That’s OK. We move on.”

Returning to Soldier Field is part of moving — even if, as Nagy acknowledged, the game won’t count in the standings.

“No. 1, what I have to do, is, it’s my professional job to make sure I step back and make sure it’s about ‘we’ and not ‘me,’” he said. “I mean that when I say that. But that’s hard sometimes. …

“I don’t know how I’ll feel when I get out there.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘disappointed’ by Roquan Smith trade request, maintains goal of signing him
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade as contract talks stall
Aaron Rodgers’ dabbling in psychedelia has been mocked, but it seems to be working out OK for him
Bears rookie LT Braxton Jones balances humility, confidence amid rapid rise
Bears unfazed by linebacker Roquan Smith’s absence
This You Gotta See: Let’s go to the Matts as Eberflus’ Bears take on Nagy’s Chiefs
The Latest
Nelson Gonzalez previously served 22 years for a 1998 arrest. Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Crime
Foxx moves to drop charges in 8 murders tainted by former CPD detective Reynaldo Guevara
At least two defendants were expected to be released from prison Tuesday.
By Andy Grimm and Stefano Esposito
 
A Chicago police SUV.
La Voz Chicago
Conductor de ‘party bus’ choca con 13 autos en el lado norte
El hombre no se detuvo después de chocar, pero después fue arrestado.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Morgan Park High School Marching Band in the 2017 Bud Billiken parade.
La Voz Chicago
Equipo de seguridad de desfile pone enfoque en los techos luego de masacre de Highland Park
Después de haber organizado varios desfiles este verano, el superintendente de policía señaló que los funcionarios de la ciudad ahora están “echando un vistazo urgente a la inteligencia”.
By Tom Schuba and Mariah Rush
 
merlin_107468374.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Organización del lado sur ofrece cortes de pelo gratis para el regreso a clases
Durante las próximas cuatro semanas se realizarán unos 250 cortes de pelo, con citas disponibles en el sitio web de la organización iamagentleman.org.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A photographer on bike walks through the dust cloud descending through the Little Village neighborhood, after the Crawford Coal Plant smoke stack was imploded, Saturday, April 11, 2020. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere
Afternoon Edition
Little Village groups call on city to take action after botched implosion, how to see the supermoon and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 