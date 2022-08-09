My intention is to sign Roquan Smith, Bears GM says after star LB demands trade

Hours after Bears linebacker Roquan Smith turned up the heat in his contract dispute with the team by publicly requesting a trade, general manager Ryan Poles told media he still intends to sign Smith to a new deal.

“My feelings for Roquan haven’t changed at all,” Poles said at a press conference Tuesday. “I love the kid, love what he’s done on the field … We’ve shown respect very early. I thought [the offers] showed him the respect he deserved.”

Smith, a two-time All-Pro inside linebacker, has been sitting out most of the team’s activities in training camp while he pursues a lucrative extension to his current contract, which runs through the 2022 season.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted a statement directly from Smith in which he accused Poles of not negotiating “in good faith” and demanded a trade.

Poles defended the team’s approach and offers to Smith in his three-minute statement Tuesday afternoon: “With this situation, we’ve showed respect, from a very early time frame. And with that said, there’s record-setting pieces of this contract that ... I thought was going to show him the respect he deserves. Obviously that hasn’t been the case.”

When asked about trading Smith, Poles reiterated that “right now my intentions are to sign Roquan to this team.”