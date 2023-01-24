The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Bears' season ticket pricing comes with a catch

One year after posting the NFL’s worst record, the Bears will charge the same for season tickets in 2023 as they did in 2022. One problem, though: it will be for one fewer regular season game — and one more preseason contest — than last year.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears fans watch the Bills game on Dec. 24.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears sent a letter to season ticket holders on Tuesday morning saying that the price for seats this season will remain flat. The price per regular season ticket has gone up, though. The reason: the Bears will host eight regular-season games this season instead of nine in 2022.

The NFL’s 17-game schedule, which began in 2021, has left teams to toggle between eight and nine regular-season home games every other year. Teams that have only eight home games play two of their three preseason games at home. The season ticket package includes preseason tickets.

The Bears will play home games against the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders and Cardinals in addition to their NFC North opponents.

The Bears set a March 17 deadline to renew.

