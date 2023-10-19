The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 7 vs. Raiders

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s home game against the Raiders.

By  Patrick FinleyMark PotashRick TelanderRick MorrisseyScoop Jackson and Jason Lieser
   
The Raiders sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel during their last regular season meeting in 2021.

Jack Thomas/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday against the Raiders:

Rick Morrissey

Raiders 17-14

The Raiders are bad on offense, and the Bears are worse on defense. I worry about Tyson Bagent’s safety. Starting for the injured Justin Fields, the rookie quarterback will face defensive end Maxx Crosby, who never seems to tire in his pursuit of red meat. Season: 5-1.

Rick Telander

Raiders 20-16

Word is if you can throw a Nerf ball or holler out signals like a drill sergeant you should come to Halas Hall and try out for the Bears’ quarterback position. It’s open, empty, and full of mirth. Season: 3-3.

Scoop Jackson

Bears 21-18 (OT)

The Bagent/Brock Purdy Experiment begins. Could be both the best and worst case scenarios wrapped up in the same game. Win or lose. With the Bears’ luck, this is about to be their new “best” problem. Season: 3-3.

Patrick Finley

Raiders 24-23

The Bears won their last matchup against the Raiders — Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Since then, the Bears have won one-fifth of their games — seven out of 35. Season: 5-1.

Jason Lieser

Raiders 16-15

The Raiders aren’t good, but they’ve looked decisively better than the Bears across the board this season. They’re a .500 opponent, which is daunting. Season: 2-4.

Mark Potash

Raiders 31-27

Bagent, an undrafted, unheralded, unlikely quarterback, is not in a bad spot here in his NFL starting debut — at home against a beatable opponent — and could give the Bears’ offense a spark. But the Bears are 1-5 for a reason. Season: 2-4.

