Bears sign veteran safety Duron Harmon

The Bears signed veteran safety Duron Harmon off the Ravens’ practice squad Tuesday, promoting him to their active roster two days before they play the Commanders.

Harmon, 32, is in his 11th season and has 78 career starts. He began his career with the Patriots and was on three of their championship teams.

He’ll help to fortify a defensive backfield that is missing safety Eddie Jackson, who hurt his foot against the Buccaneers; cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who hurt his hamstring against the Chiefs; cornerback Kyler Gordon, who went on injured reserve after breaking his hand in the season opener; and Gordon’s backup, Josh Blackwell, who hurt his hamstring against the Chiefs.

A third-round pick out of Rutgers, Harmon played for the Patriots between 2013-19 before putting up one-year stints with the Lions, Falcons and, last year, the Raiders. He was a regular starter all three of those years, missing only one game.

He did not play a snap for the Ravens this year.

