The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears sign veteran safety Duron Harmon

Harmon, 32, is in his 11th season and has 78 career starts. He began his career with the Patriots and was on three of their championship teams.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears sign veteran safety Duron Harmon
A photo of Duron Harmon playing for the Patriots.

Harmon is an 11th-year veteran with 78 career starts.

Getty

The Bears signed veteran safety Duron Harmon off the Ravens’ practice squad Tuesday, promoting him to their active roster two days before they play the Commanders.

Harmon, 32, is in his 11th season and has 78 career starts. He began his career with the Patriots and was on three of their championship teams.

He’ll help to fortify a defensive backfield that is missing safety Eddie Jackson, who hurt his foot against the Buccaneers; cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who hurt his hamstring against the Chiefs; cornerback Kyler Gordon, who went on injured reserve after breaking his hand in the season opener; and Gordon’s backup, Josh Blackwell, who hurt his hamstring against the Chiefs.

A third-round pick out of Rutgers, Harmon played for the Patriots between 2013-19 before putting up one-year stints with the Lions, Falcons and, last year, the Raiders. He was a regular starter all three of those years, missing only one game.

He did not play a snap for the Ravens this year.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Luke Getsy: Bears ‘liked the call’ on fourth-and-1
NFL power rankings: Eagles, 49ers on top; Bears check in at No. 32
Broncos’ Sean Payton: Bears QB Justin Fields ‘right where we wanted him’ in pocket
Bears fans drown sorrows in free drinks after Lincoln Square bar picks up tab
Bears coach Matt Eberflus managing the team but not the job
Déjà vu: Justin Fields’ fumble reminiscent of Mitch Trubisky in 2020
The Latest
Eddie Hudson holds his seventh salmon of the fall. Provided by BoRabb Williams
Sports
Chicago fishing: Heat may disrupt start of C&R trout season in Illinois
Fishing through the fall heat, including a possible delay in the early C&R trout season in Illinois, leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Luke Getsy: Bears ‘liked the call’ on fourth-and-1
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy stood by his fourth-and-1 call that was stuffed with the game tied and about three minutes to play in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.
By Patrick Finley
 
Soo Kim, chairman of the board of directors at Bally’s Corporation, looks on as Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple in River West.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s casino at Medinah Temple will ‘secure Chicago’s fiscally strong and vibrant future,’ Johnson says
About three weeks after Illinois Gaming Board regulators let Bally’s open the doors to gamblers, Johnson helped cut the ceremonial ribbon at Medinah, which is expected to take bets for the next three years while a bigger permanent spectacle is built in the River West neighborhood.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.
Chicago Fire
Lionel Messi’s status for Inter Miami match vs. Fire still unclear
The 36-year-old Messi has missed four of Inter Miami’s last five matches, plus another for Argentina, over the last month.
By Associated Press
 
Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas show to the United Center in December.
Music
Mariah Carey Christmas tour coming to Chicago
The holiday tour includes 13 dates across the country.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 