The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Bears Sports

Velus Jones, 'freight train?' Bears coach eager to see him amid new kickoff rules

One of the three men who helped craft the NFL’s new kickoff return rule thinks his returner will benefit from it.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Velus Jones, 'freight train?' Bears coach eager to see him amid new kickoff rules
Bears receiver Velus Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 27: Velus Jones Jr. #12 of the Chicago Bears runs for yards in the second half of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775825934

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

One of the three men who helped craft the NFL’s new kickoff return rule thinks his returner will benefit from it.

Saturday, Bears special teams coach Richard Hightower said he was excited for Velus Jones — who has the second-highest kick return average among players since 2022 — to have the ball more often.

“A guy like that with his type of skill set, with the speed and the power that he has — and he’s coming full speed ahead at you — it’s like a damn freight train running at you,” Hightower said. “And he’s gonna get an opportunity to touch the ball three or four more times a game. And we all know he’s a very dynamic player with the ball in his hands. But this new rule … it’s only going to have a really good effect for not only our whole return team but for a guy like that to really change the game.”

Jones will have to just to justify a roster spot. In two seasons, he’s caught just 11 passes.

Hightower was one of three special teams coordinators — along with the Saints’ Darren Rizzi and the Cowboys’ John Fassel — to be part of the working group that drew up a proposal to change the rule.

Starting this season, 10 members of the kick coverage team will line up at the opposing 40, five yards from blockers. Touchbacks will result in the receiving team taking over at the 30.

The goal: more returns, safely.

“I think it’ll only help the game,” Hightower said.

Staying patient

Tackle Kiran Amegadjie, the Bears’ third-round pick, said is trying to stay patient as he sits out of practices while recovering from October quad surgery.

“I’m going to trust them and trust their guidance on this,” he said of the Bears. “I’m not a doctor.”

The Yale alum can still learn over the next month, offensive line coach Chris Morgan said.

“Classroom’s big,” he said. “Being out on the field watching the drills is big.”

This and that

• Defensive coordinator Eric Washington said defensive end Austin Booker, the only defender the Bears drafted, has looked “terrific” in his first camp.

“I’m not sure I’ve met a rookie that wasn’t raw,” he said. “What we want to do is take what he can do and really hone and shape that, develop him, inform him of all the things that will allow him to play as fast and as physical as he possibly can play. Just build a player.”

• Cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said Jaylon Johnson’s contract extension is “good for everybody,” including the coach himself.

“He obviously had a wonderful season and he’s had a good career so far,” he said. “Hopefully, he’s going to build on that and get better.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Tory Taylor's strong leg can boost Bears kicking game
Bears coordinator: Caleb Williams' arm is 'fun to watch'
Bears receiver Rome Odunze to miss Saturday's practice
Caleb Williams ’excited‘ for opportunity Bears are giving friend John Jackson III
Rome Odunze: 'It's hard to imagine a better situation'
For once, maybe, the Bears have perfect timing as QB Caleb Williams arrives for 1st practice
The Latest
Hyde Park residents Meghan Hassett and her husband Max Smith captured the northern lights from Promontory Point Friday, May 10, 2024.
Chicago
Miss the northern lights in Chicago? The 'Super Bowl of space weather' continues tonight
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a slightly weaker display in the sky than on Friday night, with the strongest solar shows likely being visible between 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.
By Violet Miller
 
Ben Brown Craig Counsell
Cubs
Offense? Injuries? Bullpen? Here's what tops fans' concerns about the Cubs
In this week’s Polling Place, we also asked about the White Sox and the Sky.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Hundreds of protesters march in front of Trump Tower on June 13, 2020, after the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin sparked protests across the nation.
Nation/World
Trump audited for double-dipping tax breaks on Chicago’s Trump Tower: report
ProPublica and the New York Times found the former president could end up owing the IRS more than $100 million for claiming the same massive losses twice on his namesake River North tower.
By Sun-Times staff
 
BEARS-051224-01.JPG
Bears
Bears coordinator: Caleb Williams' arm is 'fun to watch'
In his first year at Halas Hall, it will be Shane Waldron’s job to ensure Williams has more highlights than grind-it-out moments in his rookie season. Both are starting in a good place.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze speaks to reporters during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024.
Bears
Bears receiver Rome Odunze to miss Saturday's practice
Odunze will miss Saturday’s practice with hamstring tightness.
By Kyle Williams
 