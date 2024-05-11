Velus Jones, 'freight train?' Bears coach eager to see him amid new kickoff rules

One of the three men who helped craft the NFL’s new kickoff return rule thinks his returner will benefit from it.

Saturday, Bears special teams coach Richard Hightower said he was excited for Velus Jones — who has the second-highest kick return average among players since 2022 — to have the ball more often.

“A guy like that with his type of skill set, with the speed and the power that he has — and he’s coming full speed ahead at you — it’s like a damn freight train running at you,” Hightower said. “And he’s gonna get an opportunity to touch the ball three or four more times a game. And we all know he’s a very dynamic player with the ball in his hands. But this new rule … it’s only going to have a really good effect for not only our whole return team but for a guy like that to really change the game.”

Jones will have to just to justify a roster spot. In two seasons, he’s caught just 11 passes.

Hightower was one of three special teams coordinators — along with the Saints’ Darren Rizzi and the Cowboys’ John Fassel — to be part of the working group that drew up a proposal to change the rule.

Starting this season, 10 members of the kick coverage team will line up at the opposing 40, five yards from blockers. Touchbacks will result in the receiving team taking over at the 30.

The goal: more returns, safely.

“I think it’ll only help the game,” Hightower said.

Staying patient

Tackle Kiran Amegadjie, the Bears’ third-round pick, said is trying to stay patient as he sits out of practices while recovering from October quad surgery.

“I’m going to trust them and trust their guidance on this,” he said of the Bears. “I’m not a doctor.”

The Yale alum can still learn over the next month, offensive line coach Chris Morgan said.

“Classroom’s big,” he said. “Being out on the field watching the drills is big.”

This and that

• Defensive coordinator Eric Washington said defensive end Austin Booker, the only defender the Bears drafted, has looked “terrific” in his first camp.

“I’m not sure I’ve met a rookie that wasn’t raw,” he said. “What we want to do is take what he can do and really hone and shape that, develop him, inform him of all the things that will allow him to play as fast and as physical as he possibly can play. Just build a player.”

• Cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said Jaylon Johnson’s contract extension is “good for everybody,” including the coach himself.

“He obviously had a wonderful season and he’s had a good career so far,” he said. “Hopefully, he’s going to build on that and get better.”