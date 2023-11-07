NFL Power Rankings: Bears and Panthers have company in race to bottom

Panthers coach Frank Reich huddled his team Monday and acknowledged what they’d been through this season: at 1-7, they have the second-worst record in the NFL.

“Sometimes when you get in this position, you look back and you want to change some things that are happening,” he told Panthers reporters. “You wish somehow you could double down — ‘Hey, let’s put it all in this one game, Let’s double down on everything, right? Get it all back.’

“But that’s not real life. That’s not real life in the NFL.”

For the Bears, though, Thursday night’s game is worth doubling down on. The Bears own the Panthers’ first-round pick in 2024 after general manager Ryan Poles traded them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. The best way to ensure that pick ends up as high as possible is to beat the Panthers on Thursday.

Were the season to end today, the Bears would draft second and third overall, with the Panthers’ original pick the higher of the two. The Panthers’ pick has a much greater chance of being the Bears’ golden ticket to draft either USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye in the top two, though. Simulating the rest of the season 10,000 times, ESPN calculated that the Panthers’ pick has a 31.5% chance to land at No. 1 overall. The Bears’ own pick has just a 5.9% chance to be first.

They both have competition in the race to the bottom. The last-place Cardinals have lost eight straight since winning the opener and have ESPN’s best odds to draft first. They’re expected to start once-upon-a-time star Kyler Murray at quarterback Sunday.

The Giants are 2-7 and figure to turn to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, the Illinois alum, with Daniel Jones out for the season with a torn knee. The Patriots share the Bears’ and Giants’ record and have the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. And the 3-6 Rams, who have the league’s sixth-worst record and an injured quarterback in Matthew Stafford, just signed — wait for it — Carson Wentz. He’s won just two games since the end of 2021.

Elsewhere around the league:

• The Bengals might be the best last-place team in football history. They’re technically fourth in the AFC North — and yet only four teams in the league have better Super Bowl odds.

• Maybe the Football Gods exist. The Texans actually tried to win their season finale, and did, and wound up landing quarterback C.J. Stroud, who looks like the keeper among the 2023 draft class.

• Watching Josh Dobbs gather his new linemen to teach him his cadence on the sideline and lead the Vikings to a win was one of the league’s best moments all year.

Here are the reshuffled power rankings after Week 9:

1. Eagles (8-1)

They survived two scares: Jalen Hurts’ knee and Cowboys.

2. Chiefs (7-2)

They haven’t had a losing streak in two seasons.

3. Ravens (7-2)

They’ve outscored teams by 81 in a four-game win streak.

4. 49ers (5-3)

From Weeks 6-8, Brock Purdy ranked 37th in passer rating.

5. Dolphins (6-3)

They’re 0-3 against teams with winning records.

6. Bengals (5-3)

They’ve won four-straight and Joe Burrow looks like himself.

7. Lions (6-2)

Look for ex-Bear David Montgomery to return this week.

8. Jaguars (6-2)

Their game Sunday vs. the 49ers is must-watch.

9. Cowboys (5-3)

CeeDee Lamb the last two games: 23 catches for 349 yards.

10. Browns (5-3)

The 58 yards allowed Sunday were the third-fewest in team history.

11. Bills (5-4)

They’ve alternated wins and losses for six weeks.

12. Seahawks (5-3)

They had only 15 carries for 28 yards Sunday.

13. Steelers (5-3)

Mike Tomlin’s team has been outscored by 30 but has a winning record.

14. Chargers (4-4)

After torching the Bears, Justin Herbert had a 62 passer rating vs. Jets.

15. Texans (4-4)

Will rookie C.J. Stroud (470 pass yards) haunt the Bears for years?

16. Saints (5-4)

They have two winning teams left on their schedule.

17. Vikings (5-4)

They haven’t lost a game since Oct. 8.

18. Jets (4-4)

Aaron Rodgers is cocky enough to think he can recover this fast.

19. Falcons (4-5)

The Taylor Heinicke experience felt a lot like the Desmond Ridder one.

20. Buccaneers (3-5)

Since beating the Bears, they’re 1-5.

21. Titans (3-5)

QB Will Levis was named their full-time starter Tuesday.

22. Broncos (4-5)

They were 0-3 before the Bears game and 3-2 since.

23. Colts (4-5)

Kenny Moore became the first Colt to post two pick-sixes in a game.

24. Commanders (4-5)

After trading their best two defenders, they held Mac Jones to a 66.5 passer rating.

25. Raiders (4-5)

They follow up Josh McDaniels’ firing by winning by 24.

26. Packers (3-5)

They got their first win since Oct. 24.

27. Rams (3-6)

The bye comes at a perfect time; Matthew Stafford’s hurt.

28. Patriots (2-7)

Bill Belichick hasn’t been 2-7 since 2000.

29. Giants (2-7)

Daniel Jones’ knee injury makes them prime tanking candidates.

30. Bears (2-7)

The Bears had as many giveaways Sunday as the Texans have all year.

31. Panthers (1-7)

Bryce Young and Tyson Bagent each threw three picks Sunday.

32. Cardinals (1-8)

Starting Clayton Tune on Sunday made it feel like they were in tank mode.