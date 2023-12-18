Upon further review: Bears QB Justin Fields’ game vs. Browns rife with concerns

If the Bears are looking for reasons to justify sticking with Justin Fields and holding out hope he can be their franchise quarterback, he didn’t give them much Sunday.

Fields and the offense were a wreck in the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Browns. He completed 19 of 40 passes (his fifth-worst completion percentage as a starter) and managed 166 yards (third-lowest this season). It’s unlikely general manager Ryan Poles could watch that and be satisfied with where his team sits at quarterback.

He can’t be pleased with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, either, and the Getsy-Fields partnership can’t continue past this season.

Upon further review, here’s a closer look at what sunk them:

Momentous misses

Two of the key boxes Fields, or any quarterback, must check are third-down and red-zone success.

Fields never propelled the Bears to the red zone, which is a problem in itself. Their only red-zone trip came on safety Eddie Jackson’s return to the Browns’ 1-yard line, leading to a series of mishaps that ultimately ended with Fields throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet. It was successful, but painful.

The Bears were just as unwatchable on third downs, where they converted 4 of 18. Fields was at the center of that, completing 7 of 13 passes and posting a 60 passer rating. He picked up one first down on a 15-yard run.

One miss that hurt was his deep shot to wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the middle of the second quarter on third-and-five from his own 22-yard line. As the Browns blitzed with seven, Mooney had a step on cornerback Greg Newsome on the left sideline 23 yards upfield, but Fields overshot him.

Minimal Mooney

The Fields-Mooney chemistry hasn’t been there all season. Fields threw to him eight times Sunday, but Mooney caught just two passes for 14 yards.

On third-and-four from his own 31-yard line late in the second quarter, Fields had a chance to pick it up as Mooney broke in from the right against Newsome, but they once again weren’t on the same page. Mooney slipped on the wet field, but Fields’ throw was toward the sideline anyway and went directly into Newsome’s hands for what could’ve been a pick-six.

His passes late in the first and second quarters also nearly got picked by cornerback Martin Emerson and safety Ronnie Hickman, respectively.

Some good

There was nothing more Fields could’ve done on pass to tight end Robert Tonyan late in the first quarter.

It was a great call by Getsy on second-and-two, Tonyan had three steps on linebacker Sione Takitaki and Fields — with three Browns closing in on him — led him perfectly for what would’ve been a 43-yard play if Tonyan caught it and went down immediately.

Fields threw the ball right into Tonyan’s hands without him needing to break stride, and Tonyan had three different chances to catch it as he bobbled it.

The next play also was one of Fields’ best. He responded with a sharp back-shoulder pass to DJ Moore on the left sideline for 27 yards to convert the third down. Moore was well covered by Emerson, and the back-shoulder throw was the only way to beat him.

Fumble trouble

Fields gets a pass on his two interceptions because they were Hail Mary heaves, but he also needs to be accountable for a near-turnover on his fumble late in the first quarter. This has been a major problem throughout his career and doesn’t seem to be getting better.

Right tackle Darnell Wright held off Browns defensive end Alex Wright, but Fields held the ball too long as the pocket collapsed. Alex Wright eventually got through from Fields’ right side, where he should’ve seen him, and slapped the ball out of his hand. Two Browns players were within reach of the loose ball, and Fields was fortunate that Bears left guard Teven Jenkins recovered it.

