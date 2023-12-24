In the midst of career game, Bears TE Cole Kmet hurts knee

After playing the best half of his life, Bears tight end Cole Kmet is doubtful to return against the Cardinals because of a knee injury.

Kmet had four catches for a career-high 107 yards in the first half of a game the Bears led 21-7 at halftime. Three of his catches were explosive plays, going 20, 29 and 53 yards.

Kmet was treated in the blue injury tent late in the second quarter, then ran on the sidelines for a minute and gave Bears trainers a thumbs-up. He returned to play. During halftime, though, the Bears announced he was questionable to return, then downgraded him to doubtful. He did not take the field with his teammates.

The first half claimed some of the best Bears players, albeit briefly. Both wide receiver DJ Moore and safety Jaquan Brisker walked off the field gingerly following injuries, but both returned relatively quickly. Moore hurt his ankle when he was rolled up on after catching a six-yard pass on the Bears’ first pass of the game.