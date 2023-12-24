Grading the Bears — position by position — in their victory Sunday against the Cardinals

QUARTERBACK: C-

Justin Fields (15-for-27, 170 yards, one TD, one INT, 71.5 passer rating) was virtually flawless in guiding the Bears to three consecutive TD drives for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. But he struggled after that, and the offense produced only six more points.

RUNNING BACKS: A-

Khalil Herbert, who had 31 carries for 75 yards since returning from an ankle injury, regained his spark with 20 carries for 112 yards. He bounced outside for a 11-yard TD to give the Bears a 14-0 lead. Roschon Johnson (nine carries, 37 yards) had a strong five-yard run up the middle to convert a third-and-two on a TD drive.

RECEIVERS: B

Cole Kmet had a career-high 107 yards on four catches but injured his knee in the second quarter and didn’t play in the second half. He had receptions of 53, 39 and 20 yards. Marcedes Lewis had a one-yard TD catch. DJ Moore (three catches, 18 yards) gutted out an ankle injury that forced him out in the first half.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B

Solid overall, as the Bears rushed 39 times for 250 yards and two TDs. The interior of the line made an impact early, as C Lucas Patrick and LG Cody Whitehair had key blocks to spring Herbert for gains of 13 and 15 yards, respectively. LT Braxton Jones, RG Nate Davis and Patrick had holding penalties to stem the Bears’ momentum.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B

DT Justin Jones set an early tone with a sack of Kyler Murray for an eight-yard loss. Jones also had a QB pressure to force an incompletion. DE Montez Sweat was effective against the run and also had a pass breakup when he leaped to deflect a screen pass. DE DeMarcus Walker had a tackle for loss.

LINEBACKERS: C

Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who had combined for five interceptions in the previous four games, had quiet games. Both had six tackles but were shut out on the impact-play part of the stat sheet. Jack Sanborn had a rare shutout.

SECONDARY: A

Set the tone early, with Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon (seven tackles) getting pass breakups to force a punt. Eddie Jackson and Stevenson were burned on Greg Dortch’s 38-yard catch-and-run TD that gave the Cardinals hope. But rookie Terell Smith made two plays at the end to help seal the victory.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Cairo Santos made FGs of 49 and 29 yards to account for the Bears’ only points after taking a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Kickoff coverage was leaky on Dortch’s 40-yard return to open the second half. Trenton Gill had a 76-yard punt (56 net) and another that was downed at the 9-yard line in the fourth quarter.

COACHING: C

Even in victory, the game didn’t move the needle for coach Matt Eberflus or offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The Bears had issues they’ve had all season but were facing a team unable to capitalize. Getsy got cute on a third-and-one, but Johnson was stopped for no gain, and the Bears punted.

