Horoscope for Thursday, May 9, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re keen to talk to others because you feel you have something you want to say or something you want to share with someone. This is why you want to talk to someone who will genuinely listen to you. (You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Not only might you be concerned with cash flow, earnings and financial matters, at a deeper level, something might trigger thoughts about your basic values. In other words, what really matters in life? What is really worthwhile? Think about it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign, which happens for two and half days every month. When this occurs, your good fortune is slightly enhanced. You might test this by asking the universe for a favor. Play a long shot. Ask for permission. Meanwhile, you’ll be more emotionally hyped.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Privacy matters to you today. In fact, despite your recent experience of increased popularity, talking to friends and groups, you will welcome an opportunity to hide or enjoy your privacy and solitude. (With good food and drink, of course.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A heart-to-heart conversation with a friend will likely be meaningful to you. In fact, this discussion could cause you directly or indirectly to modify your goals. Someone might point out new possibilities? Or they might point out limitations and pitfalls. Argh.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is sitting at the top of your chart, which means you will be more public for some reason. Quite likely, people will know personal details about your private life — possibly because someone is reading your resume, or you’re selling something, or advertising something online — could be anything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you have an urge to get away from it all. You want to travel or explore or do something different. You want some adventure! If you can’t travel, you could at least be a tourist in your own neighborhood or your own town. Go somewhere different. Shake things up a little!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might have to deal with the values of someone else, especially if those values don’ agree with yours. Let’s face it: Some societies like bread, some like potatoes, some like rice, some like corn. We’re all in this big soup together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Once a month, the moon is opposite your sign for two and half days, and when this occurs, you have to compromise with others. That day has arrived. Therefore, be easygoing and cooperative. (It’s not a big deal.) In two weeks, others will have to cater to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have to do a service for someone or put the needs and wants of someone before your own today. It’s just what’s happening. (Note: If you wear clothes made by someone else, or drive on a road built by someone else, or use a cellphone built by someone else, it’s how the world works.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fun-loving day, which is why it’s the perfect time to play hooky or take a long lunch or goof off. You’ll enjoy sports events as well as fun activities with kids. You’ll also enjoy schmoozing with friends and exploring the world of the creative arts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Home, family and your private life are your primary focus today. Many of you might be involved with a parent more than usual or a female family relative. If you can find some privacy in familiar, pleasant surroundings, this will please you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Candice Bergen (1946) shares your birthday. You have strong morals and a sense of fair play, which you will defend. You appear calm but you are also a vigilant proponent for your beliefs. This year it’s time to create solid foundations in your life. Keep things simple. Take charge of your health. Get physical exercise.

